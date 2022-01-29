Stafford teacher and husband take in motorists stranded during snow storm

Hughes and her husband have five biological children and one adopted child, and have been therapeutic foster parents to about 26 other children over 15 years. She believes divine intervention was involved in leading her to Smith, Cannon and the other families.

“I’m so grateful that we had gone out and checked on [the car stuck in their driveway],” she said. “I don’t know if we would have seen them otherwise. I’m so devastated that they were down the road from us all night long in this scary, strange place.”

All the families have stayed in touch since leaving the Hughes home. Hughes’ daughter Charis and Cannon’s daughter Taylor call each other “best friends” and talk on the phone for hours several times a week, Smith said, and Smith is planning to bring the entire Hughes family to visit her in Long Island this summer.

Hughes said the experience reminded her of lines from “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, which she had just read with students in her class.

In one passage, a character describes Christmas as a time “when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people ... as if they really were fellow passengers to the grave.”