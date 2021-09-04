Stafford teacher excited to grow plant she remembers tasting growing up in El Salvador

She said the garden gave her something constructive and life-reaffirming to do when COVID hit, and allows her family to eat healthy.

“If you have the land and five minutes of time, get out there and get away from the internet,” she said. “Grow your own tomatoes and other vegetables and show your kids that nothing comes from the supermarket, it comes from the land.”

Bonilla said she learned that lesson well in her youth, through her grandparents, who taught her a reverence for nature and to be grateful to the Lord for providing a harvest.

She only feeds her chickens corn and table scraps. She likes knowing that there are no additives or growth hormones in the meat the family eats, though she admits she was initially apprehensive about butchering the birds.

But Bonilla said she remembered her grandparents’ lesson that there was a respectful way to harvest the animals.

“I always say a little prayer and ask for permission, as it’s a life you’re taking,” she said. “I’m grateful to God and Mother Earth for the bounty of this food provided.”

That said, she notes that she does the processing out of sight of her children, as “they’d never eat it otherwise.”