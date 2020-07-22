The Stafford County School Board is expected to decide next week whether to shift to all-online classes for the beginning of the school year amid concerns from some teachers about being exposed to COVID-19.
Dozens of educators and staff members gathered outside the Stafford Government Center on Tuesday evening to call on School Board members—who were meeting inside—to delay plans to allow some in-person classes. They also called on the board to require face masks on school property when students do return.
Those in attendance stayed close to their vehicles or made their positions known through posters placed on windshields, windows and other places on their vehicles. Most signs called for 100 percent virtual education. Others said that students and staff should not be “guinea pigs.” One read, “I’d rather write my lesson plans than my will.”
Local Virginia Education Association chapter President Christian Peabody said his group organized the rally to urge the board to work with educators when making decisions. The VEA wants Stafford to give teachers the option of teaching in-person or online only.
“I wish they would talk to us about everything before they make these decisions,” said Peabody. “There’s going to be a lot of work we’re going to have to do moving forward and I hope they really make educators central in that discussion.”
Katie Zimmerle, an English teacher at Gayle Middle School, said she supports postponing a return to in-school classes until after the first semester, even though virtual lessons are difficult for teachers and students.
“There’s so many different challenges that I just don’t think that the learning is going to happen—at least not for a while or at least not to the quality that they deserve,” she said. “Online is tough, but it’s tough for everybody. It’s not easy for us either, but it’s safer—at least for the first semester until we can figure out more about what’s happening with this disease.”
Matthew Lentz, a German teacher at Colonial Forge High School, wished that a decision on the upcoming year wasn’t coming so late.
“How do you prepare?” he asked. “And if they do open things back up, if we get some infections, we have to close down again like we did in the spring. Then what are we going to do? Then we have to go scramble to come up with some online lessons.”
Colonial Forge teacher Al Watkins cited the lag in getting COVID-19 test results as another reason for waiting to resume in-person classes. A person with the virus could expose many others in school in the seven to 10 days it sometimes takes to get results, he said.
Kathryn Tarr, a teacher at Stafford High, said she is at high risk for upper respiratory infections due to having pneumonia as a child.
“I got my will set up because of this,” she said. “I’m scared; I’m honestly really scared for my life.”
Tarr said she is also worried about her students.
“That will mess me up as a teacher, to think that I’m supposed to protect these kids. I can’t even protect myself,” she said. “I’ve lost students before to death and suicide, and all kinds of things, but I can’t protect these kids from a virus.”
Several bus drivers were present at the rally and presented different challenges they will face, including figuring out seating charts and sanitizing buses between runs.
“It’s going to be a logistic nightmare until some things get worked out,” said bus driver Sherry Neal.
At the board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Scott Kizner presented an amended reopening plan that calls for 100 percent distance learning for all students starting Aug. 31 and running through at least October. After that time, schools would open for in-person learning two days a week, if “health and academic data analysis” determines it is safe.
Families would still have the option to continue full distance learning.
Under Kizner’s amended plan, some special education students, early English language learners, students with no internet connectivity and “other students as determined by building principals” would be exempt from the virtual instruction.
Kizner said he scrapped last week’s recommendation that the school division open in August with a hybrid in-person option/virtual option because of continued uncertainty about how COVID-19 will impact children and adults in a school setting.
He said delaying in-person instruction would give the division time to prepare mitigation strategies and secure the funding necessary to support “a hybrid and/or virtual model including child care, additional personnel and mitigation strategies.”
“This is a plan that greatly minimizes the risk of a child or an adult getting sick, and that’s where I tried to land,” Kizner said.
He noted that he did take into account the decisions of other local and state school boards—such as those in Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Fairfax, Loudoun, Henrico, Chesterfield and Richmond—to open virtually.
On Tuesday, the Stafford school board ultimately voted in favor of Kizner’s recommendation that face masks be mandatory for students and staff on school property, following CDC guidelines for exceptions, but took no vote on the rest of the plan. The board will meet again next week to vote on the rest of Kizner’s amended plan.
Lentz, the German teacher at Colonial Forge, said regardless of what the board decides, “school is not going to be the same.”
“If they open it back up, school’s not going to be the same. It’s going to be so different,” he said. “There’s not going to be the socialization that people are expecting there to be. There just can’t be.”
Really telling that only 4 speakers bothered to show up in person. Of that- only 2 wanted Kizner's plan- clearly the SEA can not bring out people
