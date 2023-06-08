It’s not unusual for a child to pick an American Girl doll whose hair or eyes, skin tone or ethnicity, matches her own.

But it’s not every day that a little girl who was born without a thumb on each hand, then had surgery to fashion them from other fingers, gets a doll that has been through something similar. And, when a teenager who runs the Joy Doll Hospital recently made that happen for little Arabella Toy, the 2½-year-old took the black-haired doll in her arms, then reached for a plastic accessory that came with it.

With the four remaining fingers on her hand, she grasped a tiny brush and lovingly combed the hair of the doll that looks just like her.

“That just gave me goosebumps to see her do that,” said Mary Beth Gass, a labor and delivery nurse at Stafford Hospital.

Gass, along with 15-year-old “doll doctor” Leah Barcus, went above and beyond to bring smiles to Arabella and her family: parents Tiffany and Rich and big sister Kaitlyn of King George County.

Gass met the couple when Bella, as she’s called, was born in December 2020. The Toys didn’t know about the defect before birth, and as they dealt with the news, they bonded with the nurse.

“They’re such a sweet family,” Gass said.

The couple invited her to Bella’s first birthday party, something that’s never happened to Gass before, and she has worked in labor and delivery since 1985.

“Mary Beth has been a wonderful nurse for us and wonderful friend,” Tiffany Toy said.

At the party, Gass mentioned her daughter was a temporary worker at an American Girl store, and Toy asked if she knew anyone who could customize a doll. She said she’d like one with fingers like her daughter’s, but she didn’t want a cartoon character like Minnie Mouse.

Gass remembered a story in The Free Lance–Star about Leah, who restores American Girl dolls that have been damaged and gives them to children who have been through equally rough times.

Gass shared the unusual request with Leah and her mother, Allison, who said they thought it was possible. While Leah, 15, has repaired doll hands chewed off by pets or damaged by wear and tear, she’s never made such a drastic change to a new doll, right out of the box.

The teen was “quite nervous” about the undertaking.

Gass arranged for the Toys to buy an American Girl doll called “Corrine.” Her back story, because all these dolls have one, is based on a 10-year-old Chinese–American girl, and Gass got it to Leah.

Leah checked online for tips but couldn’t find any suggestions for ways to remove or refashion doll fingers. As she went through a list of what might work, she ruled out a lot of possibilities, like 3D printing or using chemicals to cover any hole in the hand the “amputation” would create.

“Safety was our top concern as we knew the doll was going to be played with,” Leah said.

In addition to her doll work, Leah keeps busy with home-schooling projects and extracurricular activities. She was in the middle of a three-month production of “The Horse and His Boy” at the Museum of the Bible in Washington. Fittingly, she played the part of a nurse, and one night greeted Gass, who came to the show.

Because of her schedule, which recently has included gifting repaired dolls to Ukrainian refugees, Leah worked on the customized doll in stages. That gave her time to come up with more strategies.

She considered trying the same surgical move done to Bella. On each hand, surgeons removed the child’s index finger, placed it in the thumb position and reshaped it. Her middle finger was fashioned to oppose her new thumb, allowing her to grip. Separate operations were needed on each hand, with the last one in November.

Leah decided that was too extensive an undertaking in her home-based hospital. With damaged doll hands, she practiced removing fingers and finding the spot where the vinyl digits aren’t hollow because she didn’t want to leave a hole in the doll’s hand.

She settled on removing the pinkie so the doll would have the same number of fingers as its owner, even if they weren’t positioned exactly the same. She practiced on several damaged doll hands before she made her real cuts.

“With only one chance on a new doll, I had to be careful, steady, ready and focused,” she said.

Leah ended up using an Exacto knife, then used sandpaper to shape and remove any sharp edges. In a photo of the “surgery,” the doll wore a hospital gown and has her eyes covered with cotton balls, held in place by gauze. That was to protect the eyes, which are metal, from any fragments.

Those involved met at Stafford Hospital in April for the presentation of the four-fingered doll to Bella. Tiffany Toy was impressed, both with the work and the person who did it. She didn’t know the executive director of the Joy Doll Hospital was only 15.

“I was shocked. I thought it was this big group of women who knew dolls in and out,” she said. “She’s a wonderful young lady, really kind and so super positive.”

Gass was amazed at Leah’s attention to detail, not only with the customization. The teen also dressed the American Girl doll in an outfit she deemed more appropriate than the original attire.

Most of the dolls Leah refurbishes are given to groups, such as abused children served by the Safe Harbor Advocacy Center in Spotsylvania County. She hadn’t worked before on a doll with a particular individual in mind.

“It was really special,” Leah said. “I know when she’s older, she’ll know the doll was made especially for her.”

More information about Leah’s work is available at her website, joydollhospital.org.