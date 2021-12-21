Stafford teen gets three years in prison for stabbing two people

A Stafford County teen who stabbed two people during a dispute involving a marijuana deal earlier this year has been ordered to serve three years in prison.

Adinula Nonso Gasiokwu, 18, pleaded guilty to malicious wounding in Stafford Circuit Court on Friday. He was sentenced to a total of 12 years, with nine years suspended.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of aggravated malicious wounding and attempted murder were dropped.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Philip Chichester, the incident occurred on Staffordboro Boulevard near Crater Lane in North Stafford the night of March 20. The victims were in a parked car when they were approached by Gasiokwu, who they claimed to not know at the time.

After confirming who the first victim was, court records state, the suspect pulled out a knife and attacked him. When the second victim got out of the car and tried to defend his friend, he was stabbed more than a dozen times in the chest and abdomen.

The second victim drove to Stafford Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. The first victim was dropped off at a nearby McDonald’s, where emergency workers met him and took him for treatment.