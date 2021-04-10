Stafford teen is first female in the Fredericksburg area to become Eagle Scout

Brenna Futrell didn’t set out to become the first woman in the Fredericksburg area to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout, but this spring she reached that milestone.
“It’s an incredible honor, but it’s not important to be the first—it wasn’t my goal,” said Futrell, 18, now a freshman at Liberty University. “But now that I have succeeded, I want to share my love of Scouting with others.
“I’m a firm believer that gender doesn’t matter—it shouldn’t matter,” she continued.
Futrell completed requirements for the rank last month. For her service project, she designed and built 26 portable dividers for use by Cooking Autism, a nonprofit that supplies a grant and modeled life-skills curriculum to area schools.
“Some classrooms have had very limited life-skills practice due to the pandemic,” said Cooking Autism founder April Burch. “These dividers will help those classrooms safely reintroduce those important life-skills practice programs. Learning life skills—communication, advocacy, cleanliness, practicing appropriate body space, nutrition, etc.—is even more important now as we navigate these challenging times during a pandemic.”
Futrell said she was “hurt” when she learned special needs students weren’t getting life-skills instruction.
“It’s such an important thing for them to be involved in hands-on activities and getting social interaction,” she said.
Futrell has volunteered with Cooking Autism in the past. For community service hours last year, she spent eight hours making face masks for students in the program.
In college, she volunteers with Autism Speaks, the largest autism advocacy organization in the country.
“[People with special needs] have always been close to my heart,” she said. “I think sometimes we can box ourselves into our own little groups, and we need to expand our perspective. At the end of the day, they teach me more than I could ever teach them.”
Futrell was a Girl Scout for several years, but left to focus on other priorities, such as field hockey, volleyball and choir.
Her younger brother, Nicholas, joined Scouting BSA and she would sometimes go on field trips, go hiking and participate in other outdoor activities with his troop.
Futrell’s father, Eric, said his daughter told him she was more interested in the activities Nicholas did with his Cub Scout troop than in what she had done as a Girl Scout. So when Scouting BSA announced it would accept girls, he was excited to let her know.
He said Brenna was hesitant at first, but after attending a few meetings in 2019, she became inspired by the challenge of attaining the rank of Eagle Scout in only two years.
Futrell knew she wanted to work with Cooking Autism for her service project, so she reached out to Burch, who told her about the need for dividers.
Futrell raised $1,600 through Facebook to purchase the supplies and began experimenting with designs for the safest, sturdiest type of divider.
According to Burch, the dividers will support Cooking Autism programs at 18 schools. The dividers are made of rigid, corrugated plastic so they can stand on their own, with rounded edges for safety. Futrell used her grandfather’s workshop and power tools such as a table saw and a radial arm saw to cut pieces for the dividers.
“It was quite a process,” she said.
She said the finished project will be “a neat way for students to get back in the classroom in a COVID-safe way.”
Futrell said she is grateful for the opportunities Scouting BSA has provided for giving back to the community.
“I think I’ve always had good intentions to give back to people who have poured into me, but often in life we end up being too busy,” she said. “Scouting has allowed me to step into those opportunities and remember what’s important. It’s not in my taking but in my giving.”
She said her all-female Scouting BSA troop has also taught her important leadership skills.
“We’ve learned not just how to delegate responsibility, but how to be an empathetic leader,” she said.
Futrell is wrapping up her freshman year at Liberty. She plans to major in biomedical science and minor in government.
“I’m planning on medical school,” she said. “That’s the goal.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele