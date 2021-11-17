Stafford to begin 30-cent per pack cigarette tax Jan. 1

He also said turn lanes will be added at Woodstock Lane, which will allow a right turn from U.S. 1 north, as well as a right-turn only lane from Woodstock Lane onto U.S. 1 north. Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 will still be able to make a left turn onto Woodstock Lane.

Fountain Park and Downtown Stafford

Jeh Hicks, director of community relations for Jarrell Properties of Fredericksburg, presented a check on Tuesday to the Rappahannock United Way to help offset some of the housing expenses at Fountain Park, a commercial, retail and residential neighborhood planned at Courthouse Road and U.S. 1.

“Today we devote $75,000 to this cause, setting up a grant with the Rappahannock United Way which will be available to Stafford County government and school employees to apply for financial assistance with security deposits and rent payments which are related to their housing needs in Stafford County,” said Hicks.

The development will serve as a gateway to Downtown Stafford, which is set to include 2,400 multifamily units and 70 townhouses. In addition to the fund to offset startup costs, Hicks said a number of residential units within Fountain Park itself will also be available to Stafford government and school employees at a discounted rate.