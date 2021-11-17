Stafford to begin 30-cent per pack cigarette tax Jan. 1

Quitting cigarettes as a New Year’s resolution might be an even better idea in Stafford County, where the price for a pack of smokes will rise by 30 cents beginning Jan. 1.
Tuesday’s 6–0 vote by county supervisors came just two months after the county’s acceptance into the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, whose 24 member jurisdictions administer, collect and enforce their respective cigarette tax ordinances.
In Stafford’s case, the cigarette tax collected is designated for the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, said Andrew Spence, county communications director.
Spence estimates about $1 million will be collected annually through the new tax, which also applies to mini-cigars, pipe tobacco and other tobacco products.
Also on Tuesday, supervisors wrapped-up their five-year review and update of Stafford County’s Comprehensive Plan. The review deleted a Planning Commission recommendation to convert the former Cannon Ridge Golf Course into a recreational park. The property remains zoned as suburban, eligible for residential development.
Supervisors approved the comprehensive plan almost unanimously. Supervisor Cindy Lamb, the only supervisor who opposed the plan, had suggested during debate to defer the vote after newly elected county supervisors are sworn in Dec. 6.
In the same revised comprehensive plan, supervisors also removed a proposed north–south corridor route and voted to adjust the urban services area boundary on the east and west sides of Clift Farm Road. The plan takes eight parcels in the area out of the urban services area, as they now reside in a limited sewer and water service area.
Mike Zuraf, principal planner for the county, told supervisors another recommended change to the comprehensive plan had to do with proposed language on school capacity.
“The program capacity standard for elementary schools does not match the boards’ current [Capital Improvement Plan] methodology for determining school capacity, which considers design capacity for all schools, including elementary schools,” Zuraf said.
Supervisors adjusted the comprehensive plan to place emphasis on design capacity in schools over their program capacity.
North Stafford Road Improvements
Supervisors later on Tuesday voted to condemn the last remaining parcel near Telegraph Road and U.S. 1 to make way for previously approved roadway safety improvements in the area.
Stafford’s transportation program manager Alexander Owsiak told supervisors nine months ago the project calls for the installation of a permanent traffic signal mounted to a metal traffic pole at Telegraph Road and U.S. 1, replacing a temporary signal.
He also said turn lanes will be added at Woodstock Lane, which will allow a right turn from U.S. 1 north, as well as a right-turn only lane from Woodstock Lane onto U.S. 1 north. Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 will still be able to make a left turn onto Woodstock Lane.
Fountain Park and Downtown Stafford
Jeh Hicks, director of community relations for Jarrell Properties of Fredericksburg, presented a check on Tuesday to the Rappahannock United Way to help offset some of the housing expenses at Fountain Park, a commercial, retail and residential neighborhood planned at Courthouse Road and U.S. 1.
“Today we devote $75,000 to this cause, setting up a grant with the Rappahannock United Way which will be available to Stafford County government and school employees to apply for financial assistance with security deposits and rent payments which are related to their housing needs in Stafford County,” said Hicks.
The development will serve as a gateway to Downtown Stafford, which is set to include 2,400 multifamily units and 70 townhouses. In addition to the fund to offset startup costs, Hicks said a number of residential units within Fountain Park itself will also be available to Stafford government and school employees at a discounted rate.
Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky, who also serves as the vice president of the Stafford Historical Society, told supervisors the group continues to move forward on plans to build a new history museum somewhere within the new Downtown Stafford area. Mayausky said the group will continue to explore funding sources for the new attraction that will one day showcase the history of the county in detail.
Supervisors plan to meet again Dec. 14.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438