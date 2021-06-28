 Skip to main content
Stafford to send out meal cards to help families, restaurants still struggling from pandemic
Stafford to send out meal cards to help families, restaurants still struggling from pandemic

Beginning in July, about 4,000 Stafford families will receive the first of two $98 meal cards for redemption at locally owned restaurants, thanks to a federal grant awarded to the county during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Each recipient is getting two meal cards,” said John Holden, the county’s director of economic development. “The first one will be in July and the second will be later in the summer or early fall.”

The cards will be sent directly to 3,800 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipient families identified through the county’s social services department. Holden said there are 50 Stafford County restaurants participating in the effort.

Holden said the $742,000 federal grant is a dual opportunity to help both Stafford-owned restaurants and families in the county still struggling to make ends meet.

“The hospitality and restaurant industry, I believe, was the most impacted during COVID,” said Holden. “We just infused cash into the struggling restaurant community.”

Stafford officials discovered the grant program last year in the search for additional funds to help county residents get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Scott Baron:

540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

