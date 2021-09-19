Stafford voter redistricting process begins

In a county where the diverse population grew by almost 22 percent over the last 10 years, Stafford County’s Redistricting Committee is about to map out 10 to 12 new voter precincts.
“We have not received yet, any of the breakdown where the diverse population lives,” said George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen, who leads the committee. “From what I’ve seen in the past, is while the diverse population has increased, it’s increased across the county.”
U.S. Census data confirms Stafford’s population rose from 128,961 residents in 2010 to 156,927 in 2020. Only two Virginia localities surpassed Stafford in growth rate over the last decade: Loudoun and New Kent counties.
“We could see approval of [redistricting] maps anytime between Oct. 11 and even December, if the process plays out all the way through with the General Assembly and it ends up in the court system,” Anthony Toigo, who leads the county’s legislative affairs office, told supervisors last week.
He said the Census Bureau released its redistricting data to states and localities Aug. 12, which triggered the start of the Virginia Redistricting Commissions’ work. Now that commission has until Sept. 26 to submit to the General Assembly all state, house and senate maps, with congressional district maps due Oct. 11.
“So there is going to be a special session of the General Assembly coming up in mid- to late fall of this year,” said Toigo. “A date has not been set at this time, but that session will focus on approval of the redistricting maps.”
Toigo said the state redistricting commission voted 12–4 to draw totally new federal and state maps from scratch.
Toigo said new legislation requires incarcerated Virginians to be counted in census data from localities in which they resided prior to their incarceration. State Sen. Travis Hackworth, whose southwestern district hosts five correctional facilities, filed a legal challenge alleging the new rule will impact state and federal funding for his district.
Locally, Toigo said, county supervisors will be responsible for drawing election district and precinct maps, based on recommendations and feedback received from the county committee. That committee, established in March, will work with county staff to examine different scenarios using geographic information software that adjusts election district and precinct boundaries.
Another group of community stakeholders will also provide input, including members of Stafford’s Democratic and Republican parties, the League of Women Voters, the NAACP and the county’s Electoral Board.
Toigo said the redistricting committee will meet later this month to look at census data and said there are several scenarios that could play out during the redistricting process.
"If the Virginia Redistricting Committee does not submit their maps by that Sept. 26 and Oct. 11 deadline to the General Assembly, they are granted an additional two weeks,” said Toigo. “If they fail to do it after that, then the courts draw the maps entirely."
Toigo also said last years’ Senate Bill 740 now requires every precinct to be wholly contained within a single congressional, state senate, house of delegates and local election district.
"The challenge here, if we start redistricting now, which we could start taking a look at some of the census data, is we have to make sure our split precincts are wholly contained and meet this legislative requirement," said Toigo.
