Stafford voter redistricting process begins

In a county where the diverse population grew by almost 22 percent over the last 10 years, Stafford County’s Redistricting Committee is about to map out 10 to 12 new voter precincts.

“We have not received yet, any of the breakdown where the diverse population lives,” said George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen, who leads the committee. “From what I’ve seen in the past, is while the diverse population has increased, it’s increased across the county.”

U.S. Census data confirms Stafford’s population rose from 128,961 residents in 2010 to 156,927 in 2020. Only two Virginia localities surpassed Stafford in growth rate over the last decade: Loudoun and New Kent counties.

“We could see approval of [redistricting] maps anytime between Oct. 11 and even December, if the process plays out all the way through with the General Assembly and it ends up in the court system,” Anthony Toigo, who leads the county’s legislative affairs office, told supervisors last week.

He said the Census Bureau released its redistricting data to states and localities Aug. 12, which triggered the start of the Virginia Redistricting Commissions’ work. Now that commission has until Sept. 26 to submit to the General Assembly all state, house and senate maps, with congressional district maps due Oct. 11.