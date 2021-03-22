Stafford woman convicted of animal cruelty for abusing dog

A Stafford County woman whose dog was near death from neglect when it was seized by an animal control officer last year was convicted of a felony Monday.

Natasha Simone Bryson, 30, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to felony animal cruelty resulting in injury, court records show. She will be sentenced May 21.

According to the evidence filed in court records by prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey, Deputy O. Hepperle went to Spruce Lane on Feb. 19 of last year to check on a dog at the request of a neighbor. Hepperle found a large crate blocking the door and an emaciated tan pit bull curled up on the ground and tethered to the door.

Lindsey wrote that the dog struggled to stand up and had multiple protruding bones. The dog's face was sunken in and there were large sores on his hip bones and abrasions on his face, neck and ears, according to Lindsey.

Child Protective Services later reported that Bryson's children informed them that the dog was constantly hit with a shoe and was always kenneled or leashed, court records state.

The deputy seized the dog and took him directly to the White Oak Animal Hospital, where it weighed in at 20.5 pounds. The neighbor told the animal control officer that the dog appeared healthy and weighed considerably more when he was first brought to the home.