Stafford woman faces 'hard road ahead' after COVID-19 caused stroke, amputation

She has mild asthma, but had shingles a few weeks earlier and guesses her immune system “was shot.” When her temperature climbed to 104 degrees, she knew it wasn’t a normal infection.

Schantz went to an urgent care clinic, then was sent to the emergency room at Mary Washington Hospital. She’d spend almost six weeks there, with family members being updated over the phone about her declining condition because hospitals didn’t allow visitors.

Schantz doesn’t remember much about the hospitalization, other than “crazy dreams” that might have been snippets of reality. She had glimpses of nurses taking care of her, getting medicine for the pain and not being able to eat or drink.

“I found out bits and pieces as we went day to day,” she said. “I didn’t know how serious it was until later on.”

Schantz stayed in a rehabilitation facility for almost four more weeks before she came home on May 20. Banks, her husband and their four children live down the road, so they moved in with Schantz to take care of her. The Banks family is having a room added to their home so Schantz can move in with them permanently.