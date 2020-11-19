Stafford woman rescued by 'Good Samaritans' in roadway flooding incident

Like clockwork, Brooke Road flooded last week when the Fredericksburg region received more than 2 1/2 inches of rain.

Kelly Hannon, communications manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg district, said VDOT regularly removes debris, leaves and soil buildup from drainage pipes and culverts in the area to help minimize flooding, but Edgar said those efforts are not enough.

“We want something done meaningful,” Edgar said. “It’s only a matter of time before something happens to someone down there.”

In mid-September, county supervisors tapped into reserve money from the transportation fund to repair the culverts on Brooke Road, but Hannon said that work is still in the planning phase.

“They’ve got to do something fast,” said Edgar. “Whatever they did in the way of drainage didn’t do any good at all. I’m afraid a mother is going to have a baby in there, or someone who is handicapped. … At least I could get out through the window.”

Edgar said as a result of her experience last week, she will work with her neighbors in the area to permanently resolve the ongoing flooding situation on Brooke Road. Already, more than 600 members of a social media group called Friends of Brooke Road are fighting the same battle.