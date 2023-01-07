Stafford woman was 'blessed all around' by those who provided home heat, repairs

It took a village of people, including pastors and homeschooling parents along with a chimney sweep, plumber and piano tuner, to fix a variety of problems at the home of Audrey Lipscomb.

After the work was done, the Stafford County woman, who was without heat and air conditioning most of last year, was ready to dance for joy.

“It was just a hallelujah time for me,” said Lipscomb, who’s 71 and an ordained minister. “I did a little jig because I found out God does have people out there who really want to help you.”

Lipscomb’s story was featured in The Free Lance–Star in late November and detailed the extreme conditions she’s dealt with since the January 2022 blizzard knocked out her heat pump. She couldn’t afford to fix it or to install a woodstove she’d been given.

Her son had bought the house for her, to get her out of a trailer in the woods, but Lipscomb was worried he couldn’t take care of his wife and children for dealing with her problems. She had told him to “let me take care of this on my own.”

The story was posted on the REACH Homeschool Group’s Facebook page. Lipscomb is the honorary grandmother of some students in the group. A homeschooling mother, Susie Wood, had never met Lipscomb, but knew she had to do something after reading about her plight.

“When we saw the lengths she was going to, to stay warm, we knew we wanted to help,” she said.

Wood’s husband, Mark, owns HVAC Specialists of Virginia in Spotsylvania County, which provided a new 3-ton heat pump at “a greatly reduced price” and installed it for free, Susie Wood said.

She had wanted to help another person in memory of her brother, Jay Seitz, who died last January. He was the kind of guy “who’d befriend anyone and would give you the shirt off his back if you were in need,” she said.

Helping Lipscomb allowed Susie Wood to meet her goal — and it did the same for Daner Richardson, who owns Professional Firefighters Chimney Sweep and Gutter Cleaning in Caroline County. Every year, he provides free services to a family or older person who needs help.

“He told me, this is gonna be my Christmas gift to you,” Lipscomb said about Richardson. “There are people out there with a heart.”

Lipscomb had been told by another contractor that it would cost $3,000 to connect the chimney to the woodstove, but Richardson said all that was needed was a small section of pipe. He got the woodstove working before Christmas then returned the first week of January to make sure everything was good.

He was one of an army of people who came forward to help, including those who raised about $3,400 to cover the cost of the new heating system. Bob and Claire Chapman contributed to the effort because Bob said he couldn’t bear the thought of Lipscomb being without the basic comforts.

Bill Shute, whose day job is tuning pianos, also partnered with John and Lonnie Reid, who pastor the New Generation Outreach in Fredericksburg, to help raise money for heating and plumbing equipment. The plumbing labor was provided by Joe Robinson of Certified Plumbing and Doug and Shirley Sergent of Shower Doors & More, both in Spotsylvania.

When John Reid put out the call for donations for the Lipscomb project, he wasn’t sure what kind of response he might get.

“It happened so fast, we were praising the Lord,” the pastor said, adding that the church received several generous donations within a week. “It was a real group effort to help someone in need, pretty pleasing and impressive.”

Shute and the Reids have worked together on various ministries over the decades as the Reids coordinate regular meals in downtown Fredericksburg for homeless people. Shute said Lipscomb was “intrigued by this development,” that people who had fed the homeless would be helping her “since she herself operated a food pantry for many years,” Shute said.

When Shute asked Lipscomb various questions along the way, about which company to use or what work she needed done next, she said, “Whatever you decide, I will be blessed.”

Lipscomb was right, Shute said, and that blessing spilled over to others.

“By following God’s leading, everyone in this story has been blessed,” Shute wrote in an email. “I will never be able to thank God enough in this lifetime. Thank you, Audrey Lipscomb, for seeking God and asking for help.”

The work didn’t cost Lipscomb a dime, and she laughed that that’s “exactly the way I wanted it because I didn’t have the money for it.” She offered her gratitude and baked cookies for those who came by, and there were days when the house was filled with people.

She’d like to provide lunch at the house for those who came to her rescue, including other people and church members whose names she couldn’t recall.

“It was a miracle, they were some of the nicest people who came here,” Lipscomb said. “I was blessed all around.”