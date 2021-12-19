Stafford wooded path remains, high-speed internet coming to 600+ rural homes

Several communities in Stafford County got some good news during the final Board of Supervisors meeting of 2020.
Supervisors last Tuesday unanimously approved a revised VDOT proposal for Leeland Road that brings to a close a summer-long debate between Leeland Station residents and local VDOT officials.
Last February, homeowners in the Leeland Station subdivision started to seek answers about a proposed $2.8 million 10-foot-wide bicycle path that VDOT planned to run through their backyards, taking mature trees and a fence with it.
Gina McVicker, who lives in one of the homes that would have been impacted by the project, said she first heard about the VDOT plans after receiving a letter in mid-February from an eminent domain attorney in Arlington. She checked further and found the plan also called for an 18-inch pipe through her backyard along with the removal of 12 mature trees from her property.
McVicker helped form a community alliance that ultimately changed the project’s path.
McVicker teamed with Lorraine Serbinski, her neighbor and friend, and created a community outreach campaign that included an Aug. 3 town hall meeting at Conway Elementary School. About 200 homeowners gathered in the school cafeteria that evening to hear the plan from VDOT representatives who tried to sell the idea, but were met by resistance by most in attendance.
VDOT ultimately compromised and last month unveiled an alternative plan that retains the landscaping, trees and narrow Leeland Station path.
“We were thrilled that they were willing to listen to us and to try to compromise,” said McVicker.
Supervisor Meg Bohmke, who worked with the residents to achieve a satisfactory solution, acknowledged VDOT on Tuesday for listening to the residents and changing course on their plans.
“That was not easy for them,” said Bohmke. “But I really attest to our relationship with Stafford County with our relationship with VDOT, and along with the way you all handled yourselves with respect all this time.”
In other county business Tuesday, supervisors awarded a $3.4 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative Grant to expand broadband service into the Hartwood, Rock Hill and Griffis–Widewater districts.
As a result of the award, Comcast will now offer service to more than 600 unserved or underserved homes and businesses in the rural region for a total project cost of about $5.7 million, which includes a $1.5 million Stafford County match.
County Administrator Fred Presley told supervisors the expansion of “wireless, broadband and cable TV service to over 634 homes” will reach some of the hardest-to-serve rural areas of the county.
“Running fiber down some of these roads is going to also open it up for us to run off of those lines and do even further expansions at a later date,” Presley said.
Also on Tuesday, county officials bid farewell to outgoing supervisors Mark Dudenhefer, Gary Snellings and Cindy Lamb. Incoming supervisors Darrell English, Monica Gary and Pamela Yeung will join the board at its next meeting on Jan. 4.
