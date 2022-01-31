Stafford's Amazon delivery center goes 'last mile' for regional packages

“It’s a very impressive facility and that’s what brought me here,” Thomas said. “Amazon is the best in the e-commerce industry, hands down.”

Thomas said he took his knowledge and experience from the operations and logistics industry and formed his own delivery service business to work out of the Stafford facility when it opened in October.

“With this [facility] being here and being able to leverage the Amazon logistics system, this was just too good of an opportunity, as it turned out,” Thomas said.

Childers said the delivery station is always hiring.

“If you have the drive, the work ethic, there’s nowhere to go but up,” Hawkins said.

Stephfan Gordon, a King George County resident, has worked nearly one year with the company and said his wife works for Amazon in Manassas. Gordon came to the Stafford facility three months ago and now serves as an interim learning coordinator, which involves training, mentoring and coaching new associates.

“I’m the first person they see,” Gordon said. “I like it here and I’m not just saying that. … I like this site, I like the managers here.”

Next year, Amazon plans to open a 630,000-square-foot cross-dock fulfillment center on Centreport Parkway in Stafford. Hawkins said the mammoth center will receive pallets of inventory to be sorted and routed to Amazon fulfillment centers across the country, including those in Chester, Clear Brook, Petersburg, Sterling and Richmond.

