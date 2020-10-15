Stafford's Cyber Bytes Academy expanding course offerings

Stafford County's Cyber Bytes Foundation is expanding the courses offered through its Cyber Bytes Academy, following two successful first courses held in September.

The first two training courses, a CompTIA Security+ certification course and a certified information security systems professional—or CISSP—course, graduated 31 students and all who took the associated qualifying exams passed, said Joel Scharlat, director of operations for the Cyber Bytes Academy.

"We had a student in the Security+ class who had taken two other bootcamp courses from other organizations and tried to take the exam twice and failed both times," Scharlat said. "Then he took our class and passed."

Cyber Bytes Academy is now offering both in-person and virtual advanced CISSP courses, will begin Monday,Oct. 19, and run for two weeks.

A certified ethical hacker class in will be offered virtually in November in addition to both an virtual and in-person Security+ course.

Registration is $599 per class, an "introductory" price that Scharlat said is "unbeatable anywhere."

He said this rate will probably last through the end of the year, but "not forever."