Stafford's Cyber Bytes Academy expanding course offerings
Cyber Bytes Foundation (copy)

Blythe Sheppard attempts to fly a drone through a obstacle course during the Cyber Bytes Foundation's summer camp for teens at the organization's offices in Stafford County on July 31, 2020.

 FILE / PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Stafford County's Cyber Bytes Foundation is expanding the courses offered through its Cyber Bytes Academy, following two successful first courses held in September. 

The first two training courses, a CompTIA Security+ certification course and a certified information security systems professional—or CISSP—course, graduated 31 students and all who took the associated qualifying exams passed, said Joel Scharlat, director of operations for the Cyber Bytes Academy. 

"We had a student in the Security+ class who had taken two other bootcamp courses from other organizations and tried to take the exam twice and failed both times," Scharlat said. "Then he took our class and passed."

Cyber Bytes Academy is now offering both in-person and virtual advanced CISSP courses, will begin Monday,Oct. 19, and run for two weeks.

A certified ethical hacker class in will be offered virtually in November in addition to both an virtual and in-person Security+ course.

Registration is $599 per class, an "introductory" price that Scharlat said is "unbeatable anywhere."

He said this rate will probably last through the end of the year, but "not forever."

Scharlat said the academy is also looking at ways to help local public schools, which will teach some students virtually through the end of the year and into 2021. 

He said he hopes to offer "micro-camps" in STEM, coding, artificial intelligence, programming, robotics and drones for K–12 students. These camps are in "planning stages."

Scharlat said the goal of the Cyber Bytes Foundation and the Cyber Bytes Academy is to develop the local cyber workforce. 

"What we’re trying to do is create the workforce," he said. "So it's quality content and quality instructors at an unbeatable price."

View course listings and register at cyberbytesfoundation.org/class

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

