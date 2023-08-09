A special meeting called by the Stafford County Board of Supervisors Tuesday lived up to its definition of “special,” as in something different from the norm.

The board barely had a quorum and no chair or vice-chair until Supervisor Crystal Vanuch was picked to run the meeting. As soon as the session began, board members voted to pause it and go into closed session to discuss possible litigation.

When the board returned an hour later, Supervisor Meg Bohmke made a motion, and Supervisor Monica Gary said she was “concerned with the speed that we’re moving forward.” She then turned off her microphone and walked out the boardroom.

Because the board no longer had a quorum, no action could be taken and the meeting ended.

“I thought it was odd,” said Andrew Manson, a Stafford resident who attended the meeting. “I don’t know a lot about county politics in Virginia,” but he said others said they hadn’t seen that happen before.

The meeting was called as a result of the controversy stirred up in Stafford about a methadone clinic in the Woodlawn Shopping Center, off Deacon Road. The facility is planned in the old Dollar General store, and the property’s commercial zoning allows medical clinics under current ordinances.

That means county officials, including the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, have no say-so when such a facility is proposed, and Bohmke wanted to address that, the sooner the better.

She lives off Deacon Road and has been talking with concerned residents since late May, when she said she found out about the plan by Concerted Care Group to open a facility in Stafford. The Maryland-based business provides outpatient behavioral health treatment and dispenses methadone and suboxone — narcotics designed to reduce withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings without the euphoric high for which opioids are known.

Bohmke said on Wednesday that she wanted to call a special meeting earlier in the summer, but the board has been on recess since early July. She said the county attorney initially said she wouldn’t be prepared to discuss a separate ordinance for medical clinics until the board resumed its regular meeting schedule, on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

When the attorney said in late July that she was able to discuss the matter sooner, if the board so chose, Bohmke tried to gather a quorum for Aug. 1, but couldn’t. She targeted Aug. 8 and proceeded when four of seven supervisors said they could attend.

Asked why she couldn’t wait another week for the discussion at the regular board meeting, Bohmke said Tuesday’s agenda is packed, and that timing is a factor. She said the county “is sitting wide open” to the possibility of having other clinics choose to operate in commercially zoned areas, and there wouldn’t be anything the board could do about it.

“We do not have a zoning ordinance in place that addresses medical clinics,” she said. “When you’re looking at something this serious, we wanted to move it up as quickly as we could.”

But fellow Supervisor Gary had a different opinion about such quick action, especially when the whole board wasn’t present. In a Facebook post she recorded after she left the boardroom, Gary explained her actions.

“The way it was going was, I was just a butt in a chair so that the meeting could go on in a direction that was not, in my opinion, in the best interest of the county,” she posted.

Gary said on Wednesday that she’s also concerned about changing the zoning while Concerted Care’s application is still being processed.

“That company and their customers are protected by the (Americans with Disabilities Act as a protected group) so anything we do that’s outside the norm and even appears discriminatory could really get us in hot water,” Gary said.

After the meeting’s formal ending, Vanuch and Bohmke stayed in the boardroom to talk with members of the audience, who initially numbered more than 65 people. Many are part of the 22405 Neighborhood Watch, a grassroots group formed to oppose the clinic.

Neighborhood watch members recently took legal action by appealing the zoning judgment to the Board of Zoning Appeals and seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the clinic’s opening until the appeal is heard.

Manson, one of the group’s organizers, said he appreciated the conversation with the supervisors and explanations offered by Vanuch. She formerly served on the Planning Commission and explained the difference between by-right zoning, which doesn’t require input by planners and supervisors, and conditional use permits, which do require approval by the the supervisors. Planners make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors in an advisory capacity.

Vanuch and Bohmke suggested that, going forward, they would like to see medical clinics in the latter category so the Board of Supervisors would be able to grant the ultimate approval.

“They’re basically saying they want to fix this so it doesn’t happen again … and there’s basically nothing the county can do to keep this (methadone) clinic from opening. Period,” Manson said. “That doesn’t help us.”

Bohmke said she hopes on Tuesday to bring forward the same motion that abruptly ended the special meeting. That’s to schedule a meeting as soon as possible with the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors to discuss revising the zoning ordinances for medical clinics.