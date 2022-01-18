Stafford's Patawomeck tribe seeks federal recognition

Minnie Lightner, the Patawomeck tribe’s administrative assistant, said although it took the Pamunkey tribe 33 years to gain federal status by a combination of legislative and administrative efforts through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, it took about half the time for the other Virginia tribes to gain the same federal status working through Congress.

“My feeling is, those other six tribes have already gone the congressional route. It should be easier and quicker for us because they’ve already gone through the process,” Lightner said.

Fredericksburg-area Rep. Rob Wittman, who is assisting the Patawomeck along the long legislative path, said although going through the BIA is tedious, time-consuming and demanding, the route through Congress isn’t a cakewalk, either.

“It’s tremendously difficult to do this legislatively because the bill has to, from the very beginning, make it through committee and it has to have support from folks on both sides of the aisle,” Wittman said. “That’s the challenge to be able to do this.”

Wittman said that, like the Patawomeck, the now federally recognized Pamunkey tribe also attempted the congressional route, but ultimately filed its application through the BIA channel.