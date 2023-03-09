Stafford County’s proposed $947 million budget for fiscal year 2024 could mean higher tax bills for county residents beginning this summer.

On Tuesday, Stafford County Administrator Randy Vosburg presented his version of the proposed new budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

“We are approaching $1 billion as a government entity,” Vosburg said. “That counts all the school funds, all of our funds, a little over $947 million.”

Vosburg’s budget, which he said was “born out of necessity,” is a nearly 16% increase over this year's $818 million budget. Vosburg said inflation, rising fuel costs, higher prices for goods and services, higher home values and a growing population all played a role in preparing his budget proposal, which raises the real estate tax rate from 85 cents for every $100 dollars of assessed real estate to 94 cents.

“This proposal puts us in the best situation and on the path to addressing a lot of the pressures that we’re experiencing in terms of inflation and growth and the market pressures that are out there,” Vosburg said.

Vosburg said the 9-cent tax rate hike is needed to serve a community that is outpacing other surrounding jurisdictions in terms of household income and the number of people who live and work in the community.

“If you look at the median household income, that $119,000 puts us above even Prince William County,” Vosburg said. “That puts us No. 19 in the country in terms of median household income, and that puts us fifth in the state of Virginia in terms of household income.”

In 2013, Vosburg said the county had $13.3 billion in property assessments and a tax rate of $1.07 for every $100 assessed, but by 2022, assessed values of homes in the county had reached $24.1 billion, while supervisors lowered the tax rate to 85 cents. Vosburg said the new tax rate is “an attempt to try and rebalance.”

"As values have increased, the tax rate came down to kind of equalize what the increase would be,” Vosburg said. “What I'm proposing ... kind of equalizes it back to maybe more of a straight line but still in a downward trajectory."

The new tax rate would make the average tax bill for county residents about $3,600 each year.

Vosburg is also proposing an increase in the personal property tax rate, climbing from $4.49 to $4.99 per $100 of assessed value. He is also seeking a 6.5% increase in county utilities due to “inflationary pressures.”

Another factor leading to a bigger budget for the next fiscal year includes a state-mandated personal property tax relief program for certain veterans. Under that program, veterans who are 100% service-connected disabled have a one-vehicle personal property tax exemption. County officials said the program cost the county $9.7 million in revenue the first year and about $14.5 million this year. Projections for the next year show the county missing out on another $16.2 million due to the program.

“That means the rest of the county has to pay to cover that loss of revenue,” said county spokesman Andrew Spence.

In a county where almost 31,000 children are enrolled in public schools, Vosburg said he’d like to see 47.5% of the county’s general fund go toward education, up 8.3% from this year. That’s an increase of about $17.5 million for Stafford schools.

“That is the largest proposed increase in history,” Vosburg said.

At a special meeting last week, the Stafford School Board approved a $442 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year that asked for a $49.3 million increase in funding from county supervisors.

Nearly 24% of the new budget will go toward public safety, and that figure is up $13 million from last year. Several new deputies and additional fire and rescue personnel are expected to be hired over the next year and body cameras for police have also been budgeted for $325,000 along with pay raises for emergency responders and sheriff’s deputies.

Several roadway improvement projects should also get underway in the region, as the proposed budget includes $8.8 million for road bond projects, including the Garrisonville Road widening, improvements at U.S. 1 and Layhill Road, and road widening and safety improvements on Shelton Shop Road. Also included is $4.4 million for new or continuing projects, such as improvements at Stephaniga and Mountain View roads, and Enon Road and U.S. 1.

Numerous budget work sessions are planned through March, leading up to a public hearing on the budget scheduled for April 4. The county anticipates advertising the proposed tax rates March 21, and supervisors are expected to approve and adopt the new budget, along with the new tax rates April 18. Tax bills are expected to be mailed to county residents May 5.

To view all the details of Stafford County’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, visit staffordcountyva.gov/budget.