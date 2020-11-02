 Skip to main content
Stafford's Rock Hill Church Road re-opens with temporary bridge
A temporary bridge over Aquia Creek has allowed for the re-opening of a Stafford County road to through traffic.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a release Monday that a stoplight signal will manage alternating traffic on the temporary one-lane span on Rock Hill Church Road. The temporary bridge has a weight limit of 40 tons, which allows emergency vehicles and school buses to cross.

The road was closed at the bridge on Sept. 21 after an inspection discovered deterioration of the bridge’s major elements.

The temporary bridge will stay in place until a new span is built. The project is in the design phase.

Around 2,000 vehicles a day travel on Rock Hill Church Road, according to a 2019 VDOT traffic count.

—Associated Press

