Stafford's Treasurer's Office closes because employee tested positive

Stafford County’s Treasurer’s Office was closed on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Offices were disinfected after county officials got the news late Tuesday, but still were closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution” for the public and county employees, according to a news release.

Meanwhile, new cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District have continued to rise, along with the area’s positivity rate. The rate measures the amount of positive tests for COVID-19, among all those taken, and the area’s seven-day average was 9.1 percent, higher than the state average of 7.1 percent. In mid-October, the local rate was 5 percent or lower.

Area hospitalizations also are increasing. As of Tuesday’s report, 31 people were being treated for COVID-19 symptoms in the local health district’s three hospitals.

There were 67 new cases of COVID-19 reported locally on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 7,162 cases. That included 2,851 cases in Stafford County; 2,807 in Spotsylvania County; 640 in Fredericksburg; 516 in Caroline County; and 348 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,838 cases in Culpeper County; 1,295 in Fauquier County; 495 in Orange County; and 386 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 2,071 new cases and 25 new deaths on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 208,833 cases and 3,860 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson