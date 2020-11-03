Stafford's Veterans Day ceremony slated for Friday, Nov. 6

Stafford County will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the county’s Armed Services Memorial.

The keynote speaker will be retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Allison Hickey, one of the first women admitted to the U.S. Air Force Academy, graduating in 1980.

In addition to her undergraduate work, Hickey holds a master’s degree in national security strategy from the National War College. She retired from active duty in 2007, having served as a pilot, aircraft commander, and in a variety of other positions.

In the public sector, Hickey served as Under Secretary for the Veterans Benefits Administration, where she led more than 21,000 employees to serve more than 12 million veterans, servicemembers, their families and survivors. She is the president and CEO All In Solutions, a Fredericksburg information technology small business.

Although the Nov. 6 event is open to the public, county officials ask guests to view the ceremony online at facebook.com/staffordcountygovernment while the region continues dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Those who choose to attend the ceremony in person must wear face masks and practice social distancing at all times.

The county’s Armed Services Memorial is located adjacent to the parking area just northwest of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, at 1300 Courthouse Rd.

