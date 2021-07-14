Start looking! Itty Bitty City hunt is underway

It’s hot. It’s July.

We’re not cooped up this year.

It’s time for the hunt,

So get it in gear!

Today launches the 17th annual Itty Bitty City Scavenger Hunt, sponsored by Rappahannock Goodwill. Up-close photos of 39 items are in today’s paper and online at Fredericksburg.com/ittybittycity. Locate the item, note what it is and its location, and write it down.

The clues can be found on Princess Anne and Caroline streets, from Lafayette Boulevard to William Street; the 500, 800, and 1000 blocks of Sophia Street; the 100 and 200 blocks of Lafayette Boulevard; the 100 block of Wolfe Street; the 100 and 200 blocks of Hanover, George, Amelia and Lewis streets; William Street from Sophia to Winchester streets; and all of Liberty Street.

All clues can be seen from public rights of way, but hunters may need to crane their necks a bit—we can’t make it too easy! But please be careful not to trespass.

If you run into other hunters, some are generous with hints, and others, not so much. But we’ll help you out.