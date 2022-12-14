State ABC reaches deal with Spotsylvania restaurant owner

The Spotsylvania County restaurateur who fought COVID-19 mandates and government efforts to penalize him two years later declared victory Wednesday as he reached a consent agreement with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

On Wednesday, Matt Strickland posted “WE won!” on his Facebook page, and the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority released a statement to announce the “Consent Agreement resolving all issues associated with the serving of alcohol products without the requisite license to do so at the restaurant.”

It wasn’t a total victory for Strickland, who was facing a 90-day suspension of his license to sell alcohol, a punishment that could have been reduced to 15 days by paying a $4,000 fine. After his refusal to comply with the suspension, his restaurant was raided Dec. 2 and his alcohol was confiscated by the ABC. The consent decree states the suspension will be lifted Dec. 23, 21 days after the raid. While Strickland did not pay the fine, a statement from ABC said the value of alcohol seized and not returned due to spoilage exceeds $4,000.

The ABC announcement came seven days after a Dec. 6 statement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that all previously instituted COVID mandates and penalties would be prohibited and rectified.

The governor’s statement came four days after the ABC raid on Dec. 2, when its agents and the Virginia State Police went into Gourmeltz and seized alcohol and records.

Strickland livestreamed a portion of the raid where he approached the officers and asked them why they were there doing things that threatened his ability to run his business.

He criticized the officers, telling them they were part of the problem by following orders that were “government overreach.”

Wednesday’s ABC statement added that the agreement “and related obligations are neither an admission nor denial of liability or wrongdoing on the part of any of the Parties.”

The ABC said Strickland provided an affidavit that the “licensee” has not sold alcohol since Dec. 2 and will not do so through Dec. 23. The ABC said it will return useable alcohol to the restaurant, and estimated the value of seized alcohol that has spoiled to be more than $4,000.

Strickland has battled the state since 2020, claiming the COVID rules implemented by the state during the pandemic were unconstitutional.

Strickland, who is campaigning for the area’s 27th District State Senate seat, refused to comply with mask, social distancing and other mandates and continued running the restaurant even with his food and alcohol licenses suspended by the state.

In response, the Virginia Department of Health filed a lawsuit against Gourmeltz and sought to shut down the business for its violations.

The efforts to shutter Gourmeltz stalled in March 2021, when Spotsylvania Circuit Court Judge Ricardo Rigual denied a temporary injunction that would have forced the immediate closure of the restaurant. The judge didn’t rule on the merits of the case, but said the state had failed to show that it would suffer without the injunction and urged the two sides to move on to a full hearing.

The health department dropped the lawsuit in June 2021.

The ABC, however, continued its enforcement efforts. In late October, Judge Rigual ruled in the ABC’s favor in Strickland’s appeal. The ABC served a court order in November to suspend the restaurant’s alcohol license for 90 days.

Strickland said he would keep selling alcohol.

ABC agents went to Gourmeltz, bought alcohol and watched employees sell alcohol, according to a search warrant filed in circuit court.

Then, Dec. 2, the ABC raided the restaurant.

Strickland no longer had alcohol to sell after the raid, but he continued to press his case against the state, including Gov. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares.

He had previously supported the Republicans, but then went on the offensive with both when they remained silent as the state pressed the case.

“When Patriots stand together & fight, we win. Every time,” Strickland wrote in his Facebook post Wednesday. “No government is more powerful than The People.”