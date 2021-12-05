State and partners celebrate Virginia oyster restoration project's success

“That’s a 1,000 acres of oyster habitat. That’s a big farm in the West, where I grew up,” said The Nature Conservancy’s Virginia Director Locke Ogens, one of the partners in restoration. “But we’ve got a lot more to do because across the globe we’ve lost about 85 percent of our shellfish over like the last 75 years. And our research indicates the population of oysters in the bay is only about 2 percent of what it was about 150 years ago.”

It all began in 2009, when President Barack Obama issued an executive order requiring Maryland and Virginia to restore wild oyster populations to 20 tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay by 2025. The difficult realities of the ambitious goal began to set in a few years later. So scientists cut the number of tributaries they would restore in half.

From a shortage of oyster shells to bay budgets cut by the Trump Administration, it has been an uphill battle. Much of the oyster shell needed to rebuild reefs is scarce and very expensive because it’s being used by the growing commercial aquaculture industry. But using recycled oyster shell, stone and other kinds of shell, the effort moved ahead.