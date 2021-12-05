State and partners celebrate Virginia oyster restoration project's success

COBBS CREEK—For the small group gathered at a rural marina along the Piankatank River, it’s taken more than a decade of massive planning, effort and collaboration among state and federal agencies, businesses and conservationists to complete what is being called the largest oyster restoration project in the world.
Among them was Gov. Ralph Northam, a staunch supporter of the Chesapeake Bay.
“The reason I got into this particular job of policy-making is I literally watched the demise of the bay over the years. When I was growing up, we could pole around and there were so many crabs you could catch as many as you wanted,” he said.
Three of the five rivers originally targeted for oyster seeding in Virginia—the Lafayette, with 12 acres; the Piankatank, with 438 acres; and the Great Wicomico—have been fully restored.
The Great Wicomico had a bumpy start when reefs were seeded without consideration of the annual cownose ray migration into the bay and tributaries. The hungry rays ate well. After that learning curve, the river is restored, with a little over 122 acres.
The state also kicked in a bonus tributary, adding the Eastern branch of the Elizabeth River, now restored with 23.7 acres. That makes four restored tributaries. Still to go are the Lynnhaven River and the lower part of the York River.
“That’s a 1,000 acres of oyster habitat. That’s a big farm in the West, where I grew up,” said The Nature Conservancy’s Virginia Director Locke Ogens, one of the partners in restoration. “But we’ve got a lot more to do because across the globe we’ve lost about 85 percent of our shellfish over like the last 75 years. And our research indicates the population of oysters in the bay is only about 2 percent of what it was about 150 years ago.”
It all began in 2009, when President Barack Obama issued an executive order requiring Maryland and Virginia to restore wild oyster populations to 20 tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay by 2025. The difficult realities of the ambitious goal began to set in a few years later. So scientists cut the number of tributaries they would restore in half.
From a shortage of oyster shells to bay budgets cut by the Trump Administration, it has been an uphill battle. Much of the oyster shell needed to rebuild reefs is scarce and very expensive because it’s being used by the growing commercial aquaculture industry. But using recycled oyster shell, stone and other kinds of shell, the effort moved ahead.
“We still have a ways to go,” said Andy Lacatell, who oversees TNC’s Chesapeake Bay program. “It’s a couple of thousand acres of total restoration that we’re trying to get to in the Chesapeake Bay. The Piankatank represents over 438 acres of that. So this is the largest completed of the 10 tributaries between Maryland and Virginia.”
Last week, aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay deadrise boat, Northam and Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Ann Jennings motored out to a new sanctuary reef in the Piankatank River with a small group of the collaborators in the restoration. Among them were representatives of NOAA, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, The Nature Conservancy, the Army Corps of Engineers, Chesapeake Bay Foundation and some of Virginia’s largest oyster companies.
They cheered the governor and secretary as the two dumped a plastic bucket of rocks the collaborators had signed onto the new sanctuary reef. It was a celebration and proof that sanctuaries are not a small undertaking.
“Each one of these restoration sites represent some of the largest restoration projects in the world,” said Sean Corson, director of NOAA’s Chesapeake Bay office.
He said the bay restoration is often used as a model for other countries.
“We’ve had visitors from at least 12 countries, all over Europe, various parts of Asia, the South Pacific—all interested in operating at this scale,” said Corson. “Restoring oysters is really important because they help clean the water, create fish habitat. They create juvenile oysters that spill over and repopulate other areas. They provide a lot of benefits to society, just not harvest.”
It hasn’t been cheap. At the end of 2020, restoration had cost some $65 million in the Bay and about $6.4 million in Virginia. New numbers for 2021 will come out in January. That will include $10 million from the General Assembly in 2020, the first time capital funds, typically reserved for infrastructure projects, have been targeted to restore Virginia’s natural resources.
“It’s not only important for our quality of life in Virginia, but it’s also part of our economy,” said Northam. “It brings in billions of dollars, literally every year.”
The restoration includes partnering with some of the state’s largest oyster companies.
“This is an extremely neat project for the industry. It’s been a collaboration with [The Nature Conservancy] since the inception of the project” said Tommy Kellum of Kellum Brothers Seafood, who says the industry benefits from the sanctuaries because they help clean the rivers where companies grow and harvest oysters.
“The industry has worked pretty closely with VMRC on the actual building of the project. Our company did all of the restoration work here in the Piankatank,” he said.
Kellum said by working directly with industry and VMRC and the federal partners and TNC, his company helped the project to save about 20 percent of the costs—or about $2 million.
Virginia’s largest oyster companies support the sanctuaries because they will help clean the rivers. And there’s a bonus, said Kellum.
“Essentially what we’re doing is building a sanctuary reef that will contain brood stock that the progeny from these oysters will spread throughout the water column,” he said.
Translation: when oysters reproduce, not only will the sanctuary grow, but some of those baby oyster larvae will float onto other oyster beds, where they will attach, reproduce and eventually grow to harvest size.
“I really appreciate the camaraderie and the workmanship between the federal and state partners in including the industry in this. It’s not typical to see in shellfish restoration for the industry to be as big a part as we were allowed to be.” said Kellum.
“The good thing about oyster restoration is it’s bipartisan and it benefits everyone,” he added, “and we’ll continue to push that point.”