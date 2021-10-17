State Fair officials pleased with attendance numbers

State Fair of Virginia officials were pleased with the number of visitors who came to the State Fair in Caroline County Sept. 24 through Oct. 3, after the event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pam Wiley, communications director for the State Fair of Virginia, said 215,000 people came to the event this fall, compared with 245,000 in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We could not be happier to be back this year,” said Wiley.

The 10-day event offered visitors a a country fair experience that included live animals, culinary and creative arts, kids shows, interactive agricultural displays and educational experiences for children and adults. Live music and traditional fair food were also plentiful, as was antique farm equipment, crafts, baked goods, carnival rides and live demonstrations at vendor booths.

“Upon review afterward, the attendance figures indicate Virginians were more than ready to do something fun and familiar with family and friends,” said Marlene Jolliffe, State Fair executive director. “We are delighted that we could welcome them back to the State Fair.”