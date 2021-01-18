State, Fredericksburg area see high numbers of new COVID cases

High numbers of new COVID-19 cases—but not as high as previous days—were reported Monday in both Virginia and the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Statewide, 7,245 more people tested positive, as of Monday, marking the second-highest daily total of new cases since the pandemic began. The record was set the day before, when 9,914 new cases were added.

In the local health district, new cases grew up more than 300 for the fourth time since mid-December. Another 309 local residents tested positive for a cumulative total of 16,483 cases.

That included 6,759 in Stafford County; 6,124 in Spotsylvania County; 1,344 in Caroline County; 1,285 in Fredericksburg; and 971 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,500 cases in Culpeper County; 3,124 in Fauquier County; 1,338 in Orange County; and 885 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 10 new deaths on Monday for a cumulative total of 446,550 cases and 5,739 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson