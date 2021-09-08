State grant program could add broadband for hundreds of rural Stafford residents

More than 600 rural Stafford County residents and businesses may soon have a way to connect to high-speed internet.
On Tuesday, supervisors gave the green light for county staff to apply for another Virginia Telecommunications Initiative Grant to expand broadband service into the Hartwood, Rock Hill and Griffis–Widewater districts. Comcast Corp. is the co-applicant on the grant, which has a Sept. 14 deadline to apply.
Supervisor Cindy Lamb said the county used the state grant program four years ago to bring broadband to her Aquia District.
“Through the VATI grant process, we got over $780,000, in addition to other moneys we received from other areas to provide that coverage in Stafford County,” Lamb said. “This particular VATI grant that we have … is now extending that into Hartwood, Rock Hill and Griffis–Widewater districts, who are equally negatively impacted.”
The original grant, executed in partnership with KGI Communications of King George, has already provided fixed wireless service for residents at Marlborough Point, Widewater and along Aquia Creek, as well as about 100 homes in King George County.
If the latest county grant application is approved, Comcast will bring broadband service to 634 additional unserved or underserved homes and businesses in the impacted area for a total cost of about $5.7 million. The VATI grant would include a minimum local match of 41 percent of the total project cost, of which $864,380 would be provided by Comcast and $1.5 million would be provided by the county.
American Rescue Plan Act funds may also be used for the county’s portion of the match, along with previously approved ARPA funds for countywide fiber projects.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Fredericksburg VDOT Resident Engineer Kyle Bates told supervisors he anticipates an alternate proposal to create a 10-foot-wide shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians that runs parallel to the Leeland Station neighborhood. More than 700 residents in the area signed a petition opposing VDOT’s initial proposal, which called for removing fences and mature trees in the southern Stafford neighborhood. Bates said the revised plan will be made public in October or November.
“We’re trying to find another alternative,” said Bates. “We have to design, essentially, a new project to make sure that it’s going to fit within the right of way and determine what the cost impacts of that are going to be.”
- Interim schools Superintendent Stanley Jones told supervisors county educators will not teach Critical Race Theory in public schools.
“The answer to the Critical Race Theory question is simple: We don’t teach it,” said Jones. “We never have. Every single thing we teach is publicly available and developed by the Virginia Department of Education.”
Supervisor Gary Snellings said he will bring a resolution to the Sept. 21 board meeting outlining the boards’ opposition to the curriculum, as well as some educators’ requests to have students identify their preferred gender pronoun on schoolwork or other school documents.
- Supervisors authorized $12.5 million in bonds to help fund some projects in the school’s fiscal year 2022 capital improvement plan. The county’s School Board had previously asked the supervisors to approve the bonds to help finance some costs of a sixth high school, as well as repair work at North Stafford High School and Ferry Farm Elementary School.
- The board also approved a pilot program to allow county employees to telework two days a week and county managers to telework one day a week, if they meet eligibility requirements. The supervisors will review the program after six weeks and decide whether to end, continue or expand it.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438