State grant program could add broadband for hundreds of rural Stafford residents

More than 600 rural Stafford County residents and businesses may soon have a way to connect to high-speed internet.

On Tuesday, supervisors gave the green light for county staff to apply for another Virginia Telecommunications Initiative Grant to expand broadband service into the Hartwood, Rock Hill and Griffis–Widewater districts. Comcast Corp. is the co-applicant on the grant, which has a Sept. 14 deadline to apply.

Supervisor Cindy Lamb said the county used the state grant program four years ago to bring broadband to her Aquia District.

“Through the VATI grant process, we got over $780,000, in addition to other moneys we received from other areas to provide that coverage in Stafford County,” Lamb said. “This particular VATI grant that we have … is now extending that into Hartwood, Rock Hill and Griffis–Widewater districts, who are equally negatively impacted.”

The original grant, executed in partnership with KGI Communications of King George, has already provided fixed wireless service for residents at Marlborough Point, Widewater and along Aquia Creek, as well as about 100 homes in King George County.