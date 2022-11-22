State medical providers issue flu warning, encourage vaccines

Last week, Fredericksburg-area health officials sent out a news release, encouraging people to get vaccinated in the wake of signs pointing to a worse-than-normal flu season.

This week, health care agencies across the state, from the Virginia Department of Health to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, are doing the same.

Like local officials, they're concerned about the triple threat of respiratory illnesses statewide in light of what's already happening. Flu cases are cropping up earlier, and heavier, than normal; there are increasing numbers of children with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV; and there's an average of 486 people being treated for COVID-19 every day, in hospitals across the state.

"If these trends continue, this could strain health-care systems in some communities," according to the news release.

The Virginia Department of Health reports flu activity on a regional or statewide basis, not by individual health district. The state's flu activity has been categorized as "very high" in recent weeks.

According to the state's weekly flu surveillance, almost one of every 10 trips to emergency rooms and urgent care centers has been for what's called an influenza-like illness. And almost a quarter of the patients showing up with flu-like problems the week that ended Nov. 12 were ages 4 and under.

The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, has reported multiple outbreaks of flu in schools and other settings.

Mary Washington Healthcare reported that an average of 72 patients a day were showing up at hospital emergency departments and urgent cares in recent weeks. The majority—up to 50 people daily—had respiratory problems, according to the news release.

“We have already seen large flu outbreaks locally, which is unusual this early in November,” Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, health district director, said last week.

Flu numbers were lower in the last two years because people masked up and took more precautions as a result of COVID, according to health officials. While that strategy kept the flu at bay, medical providers said it also resulted in people not having a built-up immunity to the virus.

On the eve of Thanksgiving and with family gatherings and holiday parties around the corner, health agencies are offering this advice to keep participants from passing around unwanted germs. They include:

Get a flu shot as soon as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women, with rare exceptions. Vaccines are available at medical offices, pharmacies, local health departments and community health clinics.

Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and boosted if it's been at least two months since your last vaccine dose. Bivalent booster doses, designed to fight the more recent strains of omicron, are recommended for ages 5 and up. Appointments can be scheduled online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877/829-4682.

Parents of sick children are encouraged to keep them home to limit spread. Contact a pediatrician or family doctor initially for guidance and don't seek hospital care unless a child is in medical distress. "This approach helps ensure that hospital beds and emergency departments are available to patients with critical medical needs," according to the news release.

Adults also are encouraged to stay home when sick and contact their medical provider. Some treatment options for the flu and COVID-19 need to be taken soon after symptoms start.

Follow simple but powerful preventive measures: wash hands regularly; avoid touching faces with unwashed hands; and cover mouths when coughing or sneezing.

Those at high risk, especially, should contact medical providers when symptoms appear or if they test positive for COVID. One size does not fit all when it comes to treatments. Antibiotics used for bacterial infections are typically not appropriate for viral infections like flu and RSV, according to the news release.