State officials hope centralized system will improve vaccine-related frustration

An improved system would be a welcome change for people like Stafford County resident Joseph Howard, who described Virginia’s vaccine rollout as “dismal.” Like other local residents, he faced a confusing and frustrating mess last week when he tried to do as the state directed and sign up for a vaccine at CVS Health.

What he and others encountered speaks to the lack of communication among local, state and federal officials.

Howard is under 65 and has health issues that could put him at higher risk for developing a severe illness should he get the virus. Like others with underlying conditions, he is eligible for the vaccine and is part of tier 1b, along with residents age 65 and older and certain essential workers.

Last Monday, he and other local residents were notified by the state health department that they could sign up with CVS Health for vaccine appointments. The VDH email said people could log onto the CVS website at 5:15 the following morning.

Rhonda Belyea, also of Stafford, was among those who did—only to discover that she wasn’t eligible after all. As it turned out, local health officials who sent the emails didn’t know the state had asked CVS to vaccinate only those age 65 and older.

Confusion ensued, and Belyea started looking for answers.