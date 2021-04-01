State 'on the cusp' of vaccine eligibility for all adults

Health districts across the Fredericksburg region are ready for the news Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday: Anyone in Virginia age 16 and older who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for it starting April 18.

That’s almost two weeks ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal of having the general public eligible for shots by May 1.

“We’re on the cusp of open eligibility. It is really just days away and that’s a great thing for our community,” Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Hospital, said during an “Ask the Mayor” session recorded this week with Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. “It’s the best health decision that you can make for yourself, and so I encourage everybody to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Northam was visiting a vaccination clinic in Prince William County when he made the announcement. He said nearly every Virginian in the highest risk groups who has pre-registered has been vaccinated, and those who remain on the list will get appointment invitations within the next two weeks.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day,” Northam said.