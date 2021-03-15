 Skip to main content
State police say wrong-way driver caused deadly Spotsylvania crash
State police say wrong-way driver caused deadly Spotsylvania crash

A horrific accident that killed two people and caused a major area roadway to be closed for much of the day Sunday was caused when one of the victims got into the wrong travel lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle, state police said Monday.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the three-vehicle crash took place at 6 a.m. on State Route 3 (Plank Road) in Spotsylvania County, a half mile west of State Route 610 (Old Plank/Elys Ford Road).

A 2008 Mercury Milan driven by 27-year-old J'haun G. Pendleton of Fredericksburg entered Route 3 traveling east in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Mazda 3 that was traveling in the left lane. Coffey said the impact caused the Mazda to collide with a westbound 2012 Jeep Wrangler that was in the right lane.

The Mercury caught fire after the collision, police said, and Pendleton died at the scene as the result of his injuries. It is unclear if he was wearing a seat belt.

The Mazda driver, 23-year-old Isaac D. Evans of Locust Grove, also died at the scene, state police said. He was wearing a seat belt.

Evans was a former football standout at James Monroe High School and Bridgewater College.

The 45-year-old woman driving the Jeep suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said, and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The state police Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the incident, Coffey said.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

Tags

