The Virginia State Police has seven divisions and 48 area offices across the state. The Fredericksburg area has two divisions covering several counties.

These division headquarters have emergency dispatch center non-emergency numbers residents can call to reach the state police.

Those numbers are about to change as part of a technology upgrade.

While the upgrade is related the state police emergency dispatch telephone systems, it will be the non-emergency phone numbers that are changed as a result.

The state police are phasing in the number changes through the end of October.

“The technology change moves state police from an antiquated analog telephone system to a digital system that will allow integration between all seven emergency dispatch centers across the Commonwealth and two additional disaster recovery sites,” said Captain Thomas A. Bradshaw, division commander of the Virginia State Police communications division, said in a statement.

Bradshaw added that the “transition to the new phone numbers will be seamless, and we have built in an overlap period that allows the old phone numbers to still accept calls. Those calls will automatically forward to its corresponding new number for up to 30 days, then an announcement will advise the caller of the updated phone number.”

The new state police non-emergency number for the Fredericksburg area divisions are:

Division I (King George, Louisa, Westmoreland counties): 804/750-8758

Division II (Culpeper, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford counties): 804/750-8778.

The changes will not impact the #77 or toll-free numbers for the state police field division numbers.