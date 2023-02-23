While the rail industry contends with the fallout from this month’s Ohio freight train derailment, Virginia is considering a massive statewide rail expansion plan.

In an effort to upgrade the rail system, in 2020 the state instituted a long-term plan that included the creation of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority as a means to carry out design, construction, financing and maintenance of rail facilities.

Under the rail plan, the authority oversees the passenger rail system while the Department of Rail and Public Transportation oversees the freight system.

The plan included an agreement in which the state bought 386 miles of railroad right of way and 223 miles of track from CSX Transportation. The expansion will add 44 miles of new track between Washington and Richmond.

DJ Stadtler, executive director of the passenger rail authority, recently presented an update on the rail plan to the Policy Committee for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The authority has $4 billion in rail projects to complete through 2030, “to improve infrastructure,” he told the committee at its Jan. 23 meeting.

The initial phase of the rail plan runs through 2030 and covers the first two of four phases.

“We are not here to build bridges, we are not here to add tracks,” Stadtler told the committee. “That’s what we’re doing, but the only reason we’re doing it is to add more trains for more people to get where they want to go when they want to get there.”

The plan calls for adding track along the corridor, including a new bridge to carry trains across the Potomac River between Virginia and D.C., a spot that has long been a chokepoint on the rail system.

A key aspect of the rail corridor expansion is the addition of dedicated passenger tracks between Washington and Richmond that will separate passenger rail from freight train traffic.

Stadtler told the committee the primary cause of passenger train delays is freight train traffic, which travels slower than passenger trains.

The plan includes expanded Virginia Railway Express with six new roundtrip runs for the commuter service in the first two phases, along with late night and weekend service. The late-night VRE service is expected to run from 8 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.

The plan also will increase state-supported Amtrak train service.

“During peak hours we’ll have hourly service south to Richmond and also into D.C., which is a lot more trains than you get now,” Stadtler said.

Amtrak has received federal funds to upgrade its trains, he told the committee. The new locomotives will run on dual diesel and electric power, which will cut down on delays in D.C.

Stadtler said regular delays are caused in D.C. because the tracks north of Washington are electrified while south of the capitol the trains have to run on diesel engines, requiring an engine switch at Union Station.

He said the upgrades will allow smooth transition between electric and diesel train engines and drastically cut down on delays in D.C.

The long-term rail plan calls for a track expansion along the D.C.-to-Richmond corridor, including a big change at the Fredericksburg station. But that overall expansion won’t come all at once, or necessarily anytime soon.

The third and fourth phases of the rail plan, which are not yet funded, include expansion to three tracks through the VRE territory in Northern Virginia to Spotsylvania.

Latter phases of the state plan include a new span over the Rappahannock River.

While that new bridge is not likely to be built anytime soon, the city station is getting some upgrades now in an $8.7 million project to improve the concrete structure and expand the platforms.

The Policy Committee briefly discussed the rail plan with Stadtler.

One question that came up concerned the drastic drop in train ridership brought on by the pandemic.

VRE service has increased slowly, but still remains far below pre-pandemic ridership.

Stadtler noted that Amtrak saw record ridership figures in 2019, but COVID knocked that down to next to nothing. Ridership has bounced back, he said, with a record-setting December.

Adding trains, Stadtler said, leads to more riders, and weekend service plays a big role.

He said the VPRA needs to do better at getting the word out that taking the train can be a better experience than being stuck in traffic on roads.

Spotsylvania County Supervisor Chris Yakabouski wondered if there are plans to improve transportation for train riders once they get to their destinations.

Stadtler said the U.S. lags on that issue, adding that planners need to be aware of this and seek ways to improve it. He added that there are options, such as ride-hailing services, but agreed the state needs to look for improvements to fill that gap.

He suggested that improving the train system first could naturally lead to improvements on filling those transportation gaps between train stations and passenger destinations.

Fredericksburg City Council member Matt Kelly mentioned Fredericksburg Regional Transit, the local bus service, as a good option for train passengers to get where they want in the area. But he thinks there needs to be a more regional approach to it.

“FRED is not a true transit system yet, we haven’t gotten it to that level,” he said. “That’s a conversation we need to have.”

Kelly said transportation planners, including the Virginia Department of Transportation, have acknowledged that widening roads alone will not save the region from traffic congestion problems. But, he added, there is plenty of work ahead.

“We cannot keep doing things the way we have done them,” he said. “There has to be a change. And we, as this board, have a big part to play, especially with regards to what we’re gonna do with transit in this region.”