State redistricting has widespread impact in King George

Even though King George County’s new redistricting plan only affects 422 addresses, every voter will be affected by statewide changes to voting districts.

“All of the numbers have changed,” Registrar Lorrie Gump told the King George Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “That means that every single voter in King George County will be getting a new voter registration card which will indicate those new numbers.”

She listed changes that came out when Virginia redrew its district boundaries in the state House and Senate as well as for Congress as a result of the 2020 Census. Every 10 years, local and statewide voting districts must be drawn to equalize the population.

In terms of General Assembly representation, the move shifted King George from the 28th Senate District, a seat held by Richard Stuart, R–Stafford, to the 25th Senate, held by Creigh Deeds, D–Bath.

Redrawn boundaries also moved King George out of the 99th House District, a seat held by Margaret Ransone, R–Westmoreland, to the 67th House District, held by Karrie Delaney, D–Fairfax.

And, the shift has resulted in King George being part of the 7th Congressional District, currently represented by Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, instead of the 1st District represented by Rob Wittman, a Republican.

Gump presented the information during Tuesday’s public hearing on King George’s redistricting and the plan to move the Dahlgren polling place from Potomac Elementary School to the Dahlgren campus of the University of Mary Washington.

No members of the public offered any opinions on either matter and the supervisors approved both changes. In the coming weeks, the registrar’s office will send out new voter registration cards that spell out which federal and state districts each local voting district is part of, Gump said.

King George’s population increased 14 percent in the last 10 years for a total of 26,867 people, according to the Census. The growth resulted in the James Madison District being larger than the other three voting districts in King George, so several census blocks were moved into the James Monroe District in the Passapatanzy area. A smaller block also shifted from James Madison to the Dahlgren District.

Only one subdivision, Sedgewick Crossing, moved to a different voting district, from James Madison to James Monroe, as part of the redistricting plan.

Maps showing all the affected streets are in the registrar’s office. Anyone with questions can call 540/775-9186.

Gump also said it was necessary to move the polling place from Potomac Elementary School to the larger UMW campus because of limited parking at Potomac, as well as the bigger threat from its proximity to the Navy base at Dahlgren. Should an emergency arise at the base and it had to shut down during an election, poll workers as well as voters trying to get to the precinct would be stuck, Gump said.

Supervisor Jeff Stonehill, who represents the Dahlgren District, agreed that conditions are cramped at the school.

“I’ve gone to many, many elections down there and it’s tight,” he said.

King George has 19,145 registered voters, Gump said. During the most recent election in November 2021, when Glenn Youngkin won the race for governor, 57 percent of King George’s voters cast ballots.

