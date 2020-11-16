State reporting lag leads to 112 new virus cases in Fredericksburg region Monday

After three-digit increases over the weekend, the number of new infections in the Rappahannock Area Health District jumped by the same number on Monday—112 new cases—for a cumulative total of 7,037 cases of COVID-19 since March.
The state also saw a dramatic increase—2,677 new cases on Monday—but a note in red type on the Virginia Department of Health’s website explained the hike was due to the system being down for a few hours over the weekend for upgrades.
State officials also included the reminder that cases are not reported on the day patients become ill, but when cases have met the definition for COVID-19.
Woodmont Healthcare Center, a nursing home in Stafford County, had an outbreak that started in Aug. 22 and was pending closure, but it was reclassified as an outbreak in progress after new cases were reported. Woodmont has had 30 cases and five deaths, according to the state website and Woodmont officials.
The only other nursing home in the local health district with a current outbreak is Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, which has had 76 cases and six deaths.
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 2,798 cases in Stafford County; 2,770 in Spotsylvania County; 638 in Fredericksburg; 494 in Caroline County; and 337 in King George County.
The positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, continues to rise. The seven-day average was 7.7 percent in the local health district on Monday, higher than the state rate of 7.3 percent.
Culpeper County, which is experiencing an outbreak at Coffeewood Correctional Facility, continues to see dramatic increases. In the last two weeks, Culpeper has reported 377 new cases, or 21 percent of its total of 1,787 cases.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 1,264 cases in Fauquier County; 487 in Orange County; and 380 in Westmoreland County as of Monday.
Virginia had 204,637 total cases and 3,806 deaths associated with COVID-19.
