State reporting lag leads to 112 new virus cases in Fredericksburg region Monday

After three-digit increases over the weekend, the number of new infections in the Rappahannock Area Health District jumped by the same number on Monday—112 new cases—for a cumulative total of 7,037 cases of COVID-19 since March.

The state also saw a dramatic increase—2,677 new cases on Monday—but a note in red type on the Virginia Department of Health’s website explained the hike was due to the system being down for a few hours over the weekend for upgrades.

State officials also included the reminder that cases are not reported on the day patients become ill, but when cases have met the definition for COVID-19.

Woodmont Healthcare Center, a nursing home in Stafford County, had an outbreak that started in Aug. 22 and was pending closure, but it was reclassified as an outbreak in progress after new cases were reported. Woodmont has had 30 cases and five deaths, according to the state website and Woodmont officials.

The only other nursing home in the local health district with a current outbreak is Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, which has had 76 cases and six deaths.