State reveals list of Fredericksburg-area road projects likely to get funding

The Fredericksburg area could receive nearly $100 million for key road projects based on scores the Commonwealth Transportation Board released this week for projects across the state that are vying for money through Virginia’s Smart Scale program.
Virginia Department of Transportation staff recommended divvying out approximately $1.4 billion for nearly 400 projects across the state. Changes can be made to the recommendations before the CTB approves the final list this summer.
The Fredericksburg District is in line to get $99.95 million for 11 projects.
The VDOT staff recommended $69.7 million for area projects through the program’s district funds. The projects requested total amounts to $59.8 million, leaving the district with an additional $9.9 million, which will go toward other district projects.
VDOT recommended allocating $30.4 million through the “high priority” funds for other Fredericksburg district projects.
A bump in funding for most districts came via revenue from increased gas taxes, approved by the General Assembly last year. The Fredericksburg District accrued $33 million from gas tax revenue.
Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine told the board the General Assembly omnibus transportation bill resulted in more money than the third round of Smart Scale, when $850 million was available.
“The additional revenue is evident,” she said.
The districts of Northern Virginia ($220.8 million), Richmond ($170 million), Culpeper ($167 million) and Hampton Roads ($148.5 million) would receive the largest portions of the available funds, according to the recommendation.
Overall, 406 project applications were filed and nine were eliminated, resulting in 397 projects being scored. The total requests amounted to $6.3 billion for projects ranging from safety to congestion to economic development.
Several projects slated to receive Smart Scale funds will address primary road networks in Spotsylvania County—U.S. 1, State Route 208 and Lafayette Boulevard.
One of those projects garnered the highest score in the Fredericksburg District: multi-modal improvements along Route 208, which will get $7.4 million through Smart Scale. Another project targeting the area around the U.S. 1 and Route 208 intersection also scored high enough for a recommended $12.2 million in Smart Scale funding.
A project calling for various improvements along Lafayette Boulevard also would get $11.8 million through the program.
Another big project recommended for funding is the widening of State Route 2 and U.S. 17 from the border of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania to the area of Shannon Airport. The project is in line for $19.9 million.
A project to complete the Virginia Central Railway trail near the Idlewild neighborhood is in line to get $4.7 million.
The CTB will continue to analyze the approved projects and public hearings will be held in April and May.
The CTB will approve the funding in June.
