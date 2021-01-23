State reveals list of Fredericksburg-area road projects likely to get funding

“The additional revenue is evident,” she said.

The districts of Northern Virginia ($220.8 million), Richmond ($170 million), Culpeper ($167 million) and Hampton Roads ($148.5 million) would receive the largest portions of the available funds, according to the recommendation.

Overall, 406 project applications were filed and nine were eliminated, resulting in 397 projects being scored. The total requests amounted to $6.3 billion for projects ranging from safety to congestion to economic development.

Several projects slated to receive Smart Scale funds will address primary road networks in Spotsylvania County—U.S. 1, State Route 208 and Lafayette Boulevard.

One of those projects garnered the highest score in the Fredericksburg District: multi-modal improvements along Route 208, which will get $7.4 million through Smart Scale. Another project targeting the area around the U.S. 1 and Route 208 intersection also scored high enough for a recommended $12.2 million in Smart Scale funding.

A project calling for various improvements along Lafayette Boulevard also would get $11.8 million through the program.