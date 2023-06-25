The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the fiscal year 2024–29 Six-Year Improvement Plan during a pair of meetings last week, allocating $25.9 billion to projects across the state for roads, bridges, rail and other public transportation.

The program allocated $19.6 billion to road projects and $6.3 billion to railroads and other public transportation, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation report.

The SYIP funds will help pay for more than 4,700 projects. A portion of the funds ($809 million) will pay for debt service.

The six-year plan also incorporated this year’s fifth round of Smart Scale projects.

The Fredericksburg District is set to get $190 million for 23 projects through Smart Scale, a state program that ranks projects for funding. Of the district’s projects, 12 are in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George. The other projects are in the Middle Peninsula, which had one original, $4-million project removed from Smart Scale.

Area Smart Scale projects include transit and pedestrian improvements, along with a slew of road projects.

The biggest project is widening a section of State Route 610, and other improvements, in Stafford. The project’s total cost tops $78 million, with $39.8 million coming through Smart Scale and the rest through a county bond package.

Also during last week’s CTB meetings, the board approved $861.9 million for public transportation and rail during fiscal year 2024.

Express lanes extension study advances

During last week’s CTB meetings, VDOT presented an update on a study aimed at adding express lanes to the last section of the Capital Beltway’s Interstate 495 in Virginia without the electronically tolled lanes.

In May 2022, a public hearing was held regarding the study, which now will move forward with a public hearing and an environmental assessment also part of the study, which is expected to be completed in late 2024.

The study area covers 11 miles — from the Springfield interchange, crossing the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge and stretching into Maryland.

VDOT’s Chris Swanson told the CTB that estimated traffic congestion in the future, as well as safety, spurred the study. He added that the study area covers a “corridor already experiencing several areas of congestion.”

According to VDOT’s report, integrating the express lanes network—on I–495 and interstates 95 and 395 — also is a primary reason for the study.

The study schedule calls for preferred alternatives to be released in the spring of 2024, followed by a public hearing in the summer next year. The study could be finalized by the end of 2024.