Statewide virus cases topping 5,000 a day; another local death reported

Another 5,124 people across Virginia had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive day that new virus cases broke the 5,000-mark statewide.

But then, the number of cases statewide, as well in the nation, have been rising steadily since Thanksgiving and surging even higher after Christmas. Virginia has reported more than 4,900 new cases every day since Tuesday, Dec. 29.

In the Rappahannock Area Health District, 108 additional people had confirmed cases of the virus, according to Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The daily report also included another local death—one of seven reported statewide on Sunday.

A Spotsylvania County man, whose race was not reported but age was listed as 80-plus, became the 123rd person in the local health district to die from the virus. He also was the 68th person from Spotsylvania whose death was certified as associated with COVID-19.

The positivity rate in the area and state continues to set new records. The seven-day average represents the rate of positive tests, among all those taken, and stood at 17.2 percent for the local health district—higher than the state rate of 15.3 percent. Health officials have said a rate higher than 5 percent indicates widespread community transmission.