Statewide virus cases topping 5,000 a day; another local death reported

Another 5,124 people across Virginia had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive day that new virus cases broke the 5,000-mark statewide.
But then, the number of cases statewide, as well in the nation, have been rising steadily since Thanksgiving and surging even higher after Christmas. Virginia has reported more than 4,900 new cases every day since Tuesday, Dec. 29.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, 108 additional people had confirmed cases of the virus, according to Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The daily report also included another local death—one of seven reported statewide on Sunday.
A Spotsylvania County man, whose race was not reported but age was listed as 80-plus, became the 123rd person in the local health district to die from the virus. He also was the 68th person from Spotsylvania whose death was certified as associated with COVID-19.
The positivity rate in the area and state continues to set new records. The seven-day average represents the rate of positive tests, among all those taken, and stood at 17.2 percent for the local health district—higher than the state rate of 15.3 percent. Health officials have said a rate higher than 5 percent indicates widespread community transmission.
Across the state, 80 percent of intensive care unit beds were occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard. However, more beds have been added as a result of climbing hospitalizations, bringing the “ICU occupancy including surge beds” to 54 percent.
In recent weeks, all three hospitals in the Fredericksburg area reported the need to designate additional units for COVID-19 patients. Officials stressed that beds and equipment aren’t the primary concern; they said the bigger issue is having enough highly trained people to take care of patients.
Laura Divelbiss, a respiratory therapist at Mary Washington Hospital, asked the community to help frontline workers by putting aside their personal views about the virus. She made a plea that members of the public would follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations by wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.
“We are sacrificing our personal and family time and our mental and physical health to care for our community,” she said. “Please do this for us so we can all get through this pandemic and move on with life.”
The local health district’s total of 13,286 cases included 5,418 cases in Stafford County; 4,954 in Spotsylvania County; 1,085 in Caroline County; 1,064 in Fredericksburg; and 765 in King George County since the pandemic began.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,069 cases in Culpeper County; 2,512 in Fauquier County; 1,012 in Orange County; and 711 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia has a cumulative total of 363,765 cases and 5,124 deaths associated with COVID-19.
