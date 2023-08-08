While prices at the pump haven’t reached last year’s record-high levels, the cost of gas has been steadily increasing for weeks.

On Tuesday the march toward $4 a gallon average stopped, and prices might continue easing.

The state average price for gas hit $3.66 on Tuesday, dipping just less than a penny from Monday’s price, according to AAA. A week ago, the state average was $3.61. Last month the average was $3.34.

Fredericksburg-area gas prices have followed a similar trajectory, with Tuesday’s average standing at $3.69, down less than a penny from Monday, according to AAA. A week ago, the average was $3.63. A month ago the average was $3.25.

Those prices are still better than a year ago, when the local average was $3.62 and the state average was $3.85. In June of 2022, gas prices hit all-time highs, with the local average hitting $4.971. The national average record topped $5.

Gas prices took a big spike in late July, according to fuel tracker GasBuddy, which cites recent heat-related refinery outages, spiking oil prices and dwindling U.S. oil reserves as primary causes for the spike in gas prices.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said in a Monday blog that “the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall.”

He added that diesel prices continue to climb, while the current ease on rising gas prices might be limited.

De Haan said oil could be “under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September,” meaning “the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead.”