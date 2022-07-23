Stop the Bleed class teaches community how to treat trauma

Those working behind the bar of the riverfront restaurant served up an unusual combination of rolls and noodles at a class on treating trauma injuries.

Instructors handed out rolls of gauze and segments of pool noodles, then gave students vivid instructions on how to pack the fabric into a cut in the foam as if it were a bleeding wound that needed to be plugged.

“Wipe the blood away and see where it’s coming out first and then ... pack it as full and as tight as you can get it,” said Jessica King, a trauma services nurse at Mary Washington Hospital who brought the program called Stop the Bleed to the Fredericksburg area five years ago.

“You can put anything in there, the shirt off your back if you have to, and after you pack it, put hand over hand like you’re doing CPR, then push and hold yourself over the wound,” she said. “It gives you more support from your legs and back because it is a long time to hold the pressure.”

King also adds quick take-away lines people will remember, such as telling them to keep the pressure on until a tourniquet or first responder becomes available. Think of the task as the work of a Crockpot, she said, as in “Set it and forget it.”

But don’t check to see if the bleeding has slowed because that may break the clot that’s forming. “If you peek, you leak,” she added.

King and dozens of other instructors from Fredericksburg-area emergency services departments volunteered time and skills last week for a “Rock the Rescue” session at Rick’s on the River in Fairview Beach.

The bar and outdoor picnic tables, inside seating and nearby shoreline were turned into classrooms for more than 300 people who came out to the restaurant on the Potomac River in King George County despite the scorching heat.

Rick’s owners, Ashley and Alex Thacker, offered up their venue for training sessions aimed at two vastly different audiences. Everything was free, even the barbecue dinner provided by the Thackers and served by their 30 workers, who also donated their time.

The majority of attendees learned how to keep blood from pumping out of someone injured in a car crash or chainsaw accident, after being thrown from a boat or dirt bike or even after walking into a glass door. Another 80 people from fire and rescue departments throughout the area were part of a simulated water rescue and were shuttled to and from the river in “Fire Boat 1,” a customized watercraft recently acquired by the King George Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Ashley Thacker had reached out to King about a month ago, hoping to provide Stop the Bleed training for her employees—and the event morphed into something much larger. The women, along with trauma services and marketing departments at Mary Washington Health, and EMS coordinators and providers at the hospital and in the community, brought together rescuers and firefighters. They got the chance to talk to each other while they worked on their own training and to interact with the public.

“It’s awesome to see the turnout, just awesome to see the enthusiasm and support from Fairview Beach and King George County,” Thacker said during the Wednesday night event. “I think it’s mission accomplished.”

‘HAPPENS AT HOME’

When people think about victims bleeding, they often visualize mass shootings at schools, churches or other public places—and tragedies from recent months clearly were on the minds of those gathered at Rick’s.

Preparing her own high-school age children for any emergency they may face was part of Ashley Thacker’s motivation. She echoed words of rescuers who feared it wasn’t a matter of if but when something similar happened closer to home.

“It’s happening far too often now and the people you see on the news, the first thing they said is, I never thought it would happen in my community,” said Angel Caldwell, a surgical nurse at Mary Washington Hospital.

She came to the training with her granddaughter and three daughters, grateful the Stop the Bleed classes are geared for children as young as age 5. “They can spring into action and apply what they’ve learned here,” Caldwell said.

That was the goal of her 17-year-old daughter, also named Angel, a rising senior at King George High School. She wants to study nursing in college and welcomed the additional training.

“I just want the experience of learning how to save lives,” the teenager said. “It’s a good thing for somebody to learn. In some cases, bleeding can be more dangerous than not breathing.”

Most of the traumatic bleeding incidents in the Fredericksburg area are everyday accidents and injuries, said Dr. Corey Wright, trauma medical director at MWHC.

“Most trauma happens at home, in the woods, in the water and bleeding is usually the biggest reason why people die out in the community,” he said.

Accidents are the leading cause of death among American young people, Wright said, and trauma, from accidents and injuries, suicides and homicides, is the fourth-highest cause of fatalities worldwide.

Local rescuers also see dialysis patients who, in the course of treatments that perform the work of their kidneys, have trouble with the shunts placed in their arms.

“When those things fail and bleed, it is bleeding like you have never seen before,” said Patricia Derr, a rescue officer with Fredericksburg and a Stop the Bleed instructor. “That needs to be controlled right away.”

IMMEDIATE RESPONDERS

In the five years since Nurse King has worked with others in trauma services to offer Stop the Bleed classes locally, she estimates thousands of people have been trained to know what to do at the scene, before ambulances arrive.

She wanted to “empower the public to be an immediate responder while they wait on a first responder because people feel like they want to help, but they don’t know how.”

King saw for herself, 17 years ago, what can happen when people don’t know how to respond. Her brother, then 21, accidentally shot himself with a handgun and blew four holes—two entry and two exit wounds in each leg.

King still gets emotional, recalling the way her brother “almost died in my mother’s arms” because no one knew how to pack the wound or use a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. At last week’s training, her mother, Cindy Bowles of Staunton, described how she did everything the wrong way.

She didn’t remove his clothing to see the extent of his wounds and thought he’d been shot in one leg only. She clamped her hands around that leg, not realizing she should have tried to locate the source of bleeding and pack it with anything she could find to stop it.

After he’d encouraged her to apply some kind of makeshift tourniquet, she twisted cords from his Play Station around his leg until he winced in pain—then she stopped.

“And that’s the wrong thing to do,” Bowles said. “As I glanced to the side, I saw puddles and puddles and puddles of blood and I knew at that time that my baby was gonna die because I did not know what to do.”

But her son lived, probably because he was in such great physical shape and because the first responder who arrived was a former medic in Iraq who knew how to treat gunshot wounds. Bowles lived with the guilt from not knowing what to do for years—and still has residual post traumatic stress disorder—but said she’s much more empowered after taking the Stop the Bleed class.

She knows what instructor Derr pointed out to other families during last week’s training—that the person on the scene needs to tighten the tourniquet on a leg or arm wound until the bleeding stops. Yes, it will hurt the patient, Derr said, but “it’s better than dying,” and the injured person can get pain medicine later, at a hospital.

Bowles said she hasn’t needed to use the training, but she travels a lot in her work and likes feeling prepared for whatever she may encounter.

“I can tell you I sleep better because I know now, if it happens, I got this,” she said. “I can at least hold on until these miracle workers arrive.”

She was glad to see so many families in the audience and she encouraged parents to share emergency medical training with their children.

“Don’t leave them with the guilt of not knowing what to do in the case of an accident,” she said.