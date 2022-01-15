Storm could bring snow, ice, power outages to Fredericksburg area

After a snowstorm two weeks ago that caused multiple localities in the Fredericksburg area to declare a state of emergency, another winter weather event is in the forecast for Sunday.
Snow is expected to move into the area between noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Connor Belak of the National Weather Service in Sterling said the Fredericksburg area is expected to see moderate to heavy intervals of snow for 1–3 hours.
Belak said snow accumulation totals are expected to be 1–2 inches. But afterward there could be freezing rain and sleet potentially up to two tenths of an inch.
Precipitation will likely change to rain and is expected to move out of the area between midnight and 3 a.m. Strong wind gusts could last into Monday.
The weight of the precipitation could cause trees to come down, which could lead to power outages.
Power company crews are preparing for issues, particularly after the storm two weeks ago led to massive outages that lasted more than a week for some area residents.
Dominion Energy reported 70,000 customers lost power at the peak of the outage.
On Friday, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that their crews started applying salt brine solution to major routes from Caroline County to Quantico as well as the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula in an effort to reduce icing.
VDOT has issued an advisory against travel on Sunday. VDOT also urged motorists planning a weekend trip to monitor forecasts for their entire route. Virginia State Police has also requested motorists to consider avoiding travel during the storm.
The National Weather Service issued an “Enhanced Winter Storm” threat for the I-95 corridor through the Fredericksburg area for Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.
Dominion is advising that if electricity goes out, customers should immediately report the outage on the company’s website and then monitor the progress of repairs online. Dominion urged residents to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and ensure family members and pets do the same.
Dominion has put in a request for mutual aid from other states to combat the storm. Those crews are prepared to converge on the region in the event additional repair crews are needed.
On Friday, Dominion officials provided safety tips as the storm approaches including the creation of an emergency kit that consists of flashlights, batteries, warm clothing, blankets, sleeping bags, hygiene items, face coverings and a basic first-aid kit. Residents are also urged to check and prepare home medical advices that rely on power ahead of the storm.
The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported their crews are also staging workers and equipment across their service territory. REC urges customers to take steps ahead of time to prepare for the storm.
For outage maps or to report an outage at a home or business, visit: myrec.coop or dominionenergy.com.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526