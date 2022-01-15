Storm could bring snow, ice, power outages to Fredericksburg area

After a snowstorm two weeks ago that caused multiple localities in the Fredericksburg area to declare a state of emergency, another winter weather event is in the forecast for Sunday.

Snow is expected to move into the area between noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Connor Belak of the National Weather Service in Sterling said the Fredericksburg area is expected to see moderate to heavy intervals of snow for 1–3 hours.

Belak said snow accumulation totals are expected to be 1–2 inches. But afterward there could be freezing rain and sleet potentially up to two tenths of an inch.

Precipitation will likely change to rain and is expected to move out of the area between midnight and 3 a.m. Strong wind gusts could last into Monday.

The weight of the precipitation could cause trees to come down, which could lead to power outages.

Power company crews are preparing for issues, particularly after the storm two weeks ago led to massive outages that lasted more than a week for some area residents.

Dominion Energy reported 70,000 customers lost power at the peak of the outage.