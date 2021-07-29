Storm damages homes, knocks out power in southern Stafford

A powerful storm roared through southern Stafford County Thursday evening, producing hail, heavy rain and high winds that toppled trees and knocked out power.

The storm hit shortly after 6 p.m. in Falmouth and up the U.S. 17 corridor. Stafford County officials said they received reports of "significant impacts to residential structures" in an area stretching from Truslow Road to Enon Road near U.S. 1, but no reports of significant injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A county release said crews were "out assessing homes in several neighborhoods with building inspectors and the Red Cross to ensure the habitability of the structures and safety of those impacted."

Some residents reported funnel clouds as the storm quickly passed through the area.

In the Clearview Heights neighborhood, residents were out after the storm clearing limbs and debris from their yards and the streets. Some used chain saws to cut up fallen trees.

Dominion Energy reported more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Stafford still without power as of 9 p.m. Thursday with no estimate on when electricity would be restored.