Storm topples trees, damages homes in Fredericksburg

Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivision about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Moments later, at least one large tree had fallen onto her roof.

“I’m not sure if it was a microburst or a tornado, but whatever it was sounded really, really loud,” Catron said, who said she dove under a dining room table just before her home was damaged. “Now I can see the sky through every bedroom.”

Catron had already called her insurance company by early evening and arrangements had been made to house her and her husband, who wasn’t home when the storm struck, in a motel.

And while she’s not looking forward to the process of getting their home repaired, she said she was thankful that no one was hurt.

Christy Brown, who lives in the same subdivision, had a tree take out part of her front porch. But the tree did not strike the main part of the house, where her son-in-law and several grandchildren were at the time.

“I’m just glad no one was hurt,” Brown said. “And at least we have another door to get in and out of the house.”