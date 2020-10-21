Stratford Hall announces new president

Stratford Hall, the Westmoreland County home of the Lee family of Virginia, will soon have a new president, Karen Daly, who is the director of Dumbarton Hall in Washington.

She will succeed John Bacon, who announced earlier this year that he was leaving the post but hung on for an extra period during the pandemic.

During her tenure at Dumbarton House, the headquarters of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America, Daly oversaw strategic planning, capital campaign fundraising, renovations, and collections expansion. She also serves as a board member of the Virginia Association of Museums.

“Karen Daly is a leader in the museum field and brings a strategic mind to build on Stratford Hall’s reputation as a significant and historic American landmark," Stratford Hall board chairwoman Elaine Deming said in a news release. "That, combined with her energy and passion for history, makes her uniquely qualified to be our next president.”

Daly, who will start her new role in January, said, “Stratford Hall stands out as one of the finest examples of historic preservation in the commonwealth, and a spectacular example of the power of place to inspire.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.