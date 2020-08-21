Stratford Hall cancels annual Wine & Oyster Festival

By ROB HEDELT

THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Stratford Hall officials announced the cancellation of the annual Wine & Oyster Festival, set for Sept. 19–20, due to the pandemic.

Officials at the historic home of the Lee Family in Westmoreland County said the two-day festival could not be held as planned due to health regulations.

Officials at the 18th-century historic site will continue to offer on-site tours and grounds passes, as well as virtual events. They also plan to offer new digital content throughout 2020.

Stratford Hall President John Bacon said it was with great regret that the event was canceled.

“While we are disappointed to not present the two-day experience we were planning for the 2020 festival, we know this decision is necessary to ensure the health and safety of our staff and community,” he said.

—Rob Hedelt

