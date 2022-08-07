Strong Tower Church in Stafford helps over 200 families prepare for school

Members of Strong Tower Church in southern Stafford held a communitywide back-to-school gala Sunday in which over 200 children received new backpacks filled to the brim with school supplies.

“It definitely helps out a lot,” Tinesha Savage said, a single mother from Fredericksburg. “It helps bring closure to everything we needed for school.”

Savage, whose 10-year-old daughter received a new backpack full of school supplies Sunday, said today’s high cost of living has meant some tough times for her and her family. She said the free backpacks and school supplies offered by the Ferry Road church were a welcome gift.

“It’s very challenging and hard out here,” Savage said. “This means a lot to me.”

Richard Davis, director of outreach and care at Strong Tower, said members of his church recently came together to assemble over 200 backpacks to donate to children and families in the community who need some additional assistance prior to this week’s opening of public schools in the region.

Davis said although Strong Tower Church has never done a stuff-the-backpack event compared to the event held Sunday in its entire 20-year history, he said the church has always marked the occasion of a new school year by doing something special to bring the church’s families together.

“But coming out of COVID, we really turned our attention towards serving the needs of our community as much as we could,” Davis said.

Prior to the pandemic, Davis said the church would rent the YMCA to hold a pool party. But Davis said today’s economy seems to be the biggest issue facing many local families this summer.

“With prices where gas has been and where food has been, I’m sure all parents could need a little bit of help getting their kids supplies and geared up to go back to school,” Davis said.

Davis said because of today’s unstable economy, members of the church examined ways to broaden the impact of their back-to-school gala by identifying families who could use some community assistance.

Davis said prior to Sunday’s event, members of his church came together and donated new backpacks and then donated every school supply imaginable to pack into them plus hard-to-find items. He said educators within the Strong Tower community assisted in the effort by acting as advisors to ensure the most-needed supplies went into each backpack, which was further sorted by academic grade level.

“They were the pros on what every level of grade would need in their bags and then we had a packing party,” Davis said.

Davis said volunteers from the church recently worked feverishly during the weeknights using pre-prepared supply lists to custom prepare each bag for either an elementary, middle or high school student.

“Everything a kid would need to go to school is in that bag,” Davis said.

Event coordinator Candace Jones was one of the educators at the church who provided guidance as to what students needed in the backpacks. She said some of the supplies are items some families may overlook or have difficulty finding as the clock winds down on the first day of school.

“Hand sanitizer, Kleenex, Clorox wipes, especially paper and pencils,” Jones said. “As the school year goes on, teachers are always trying to find all these supplies, so markers, Expos, all those kind of things are really needed in the classroom.”

Jones said with the current high cost of living, many families she comes in contact with in her role as educator are struggling financially. She said the backpacks couldn’t have come at a better time for some of those families.

“I’m hearing from some of my students they’re just happy to get a backpack,” Jones said. “So us filling them with things is just an added-on blessing.”

In addition to Strong Tower families and others who reside in the nearby community, families affiliated with regional community service organizations FailSafe-ERA, the Thurman Brisben Center and the Beauty for Ashes women and children’s home were also on hand at Sunday’s event.

Strong Tower’s Pastor Jeffrey Smith said giving families and kids school supplies they need to get started and succeed in school fits the church’s goal to “bless as many people as we can” by including those in the community who are not as fortunate as many.

“Families, children, fathers and mothers are struggling to try to give their children an opportunity to succeed,” Smith said. “We cannot do enough to encourage, appreciate and celebrate others.”

Guests at Sunday’s back-to-school bash were also treated to ice cream, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. Family activities and prizes were also plentiful.

Strong Tower Church member James Green owns Slim Kutz barbershop in Spotsylvania. He brought along four other regional barbers to offer free haircuts to returning students.

“I’m bringing my community to the community,” Green said.

Green, who has attended Strong Tower Church regularly for the last year, said when he first heard about Sunday’s back-to-school event, he volunteered almost immediately to provide haircuts free of charge for returning schoolchildren.

“A haircut is an important thing for a young student returning to school,” Green said. “A child’s mindset with a haircut is completely different and we want to be able to give to those people who aren’t able to do it themselves.”

Paula Leggett of Fredericksburg, whose 7-year-old son Michael is a regular customer of Green’s, came Sunday to get her son ready to begin second grade at Hugh Mercer Elementary School in Fredericksburg later this week.

“Not only does it save bucks in this really tight time, but (James) is amazing,” Leggett said. “He does a great job. (Michael) can get an amazing design and can start school looking fresh.”

Also in attendance Sunday were deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office as well as firefighters from Stafford County Fire and Rescue. Those first responders offered a tour and some hands-on experience with their emergency vehicles and hosted a scavenger hunt for the children during the event.