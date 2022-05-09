Students at two Spotsylvania high schools walk out of class in support of abortion access

Some students at Massaponax and Courtland high schools walked out of class on Monday morning to protest the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision protecting a pregnant woman’s right to obtain an abortion.

The two Spotsylvania high schools were among 45 Virginia schools where some students participated in a statewide Student Day of Action for Abortion Access, organized by Generation Ratify Virginia, a youth-led movement for reproductive rights.

“While I’m only one of the many protesters today, I think I speak for many of us in saying that we want to support the cause as best as we can,” said Rin Doering, 17, one of the organizers of the Courtland walkout, in an email.

“Most of us students can’t vote, and even if we could, our votes have little direct impact on the Supreme Court,” Doering continued. “[But] the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade is something that directly threatens our futures. The rights of women, LGBT+ people, unprepared fathers and even the protection of privacy are all under attack. For us to stand idly and watch the Court—a court of out of touch with the public and divided by party lines—tear our rights away from us simply will not stand.”

Doering said recent headlines make her question America’s commitment to protecting the rights of all.

“When I was younger, I was told that America protects the rights of its citizens,” she said. “That it was a privilege to live here because I’d be treated freely and equally. Now that I’m older ... I’ve got doubts.”

Courtland student Tayvon Stokes, 18, said the students “wanted women to know that we support their right to choose.”

“Even though I can’t get pregnant, I still stand with women on their bodies, their choice,” Stokes said in an email.

Nick Bartram helped Stokes and Doering organize Courtland’s protest. He said the students will continue protesting for “things we are passionate about.”

“I hope that we will not have to constantly fight for our rights like we have in the past few years,” he wrote in a text message. “From the fight against gun violence, to the fight against police brutality, and now the fight for the right to an abortion, our generation has bore witness to many life-changing movements that have shaped our ideas for the future of the nation that we will inherit.”

Massaponax senior Sydney Walczak organized the walkout at her school, which took place at 10 a.m. She said that about 20 students participated in the 20-minute event.

“Everyone shared why it was important to them [to participate,]” Walczak said during a phone call. “We talked about the whole precedent it sets, that it could affect the right to privacy and bodily autonomy for everyone. That’s what I’m super passionate about.”

Walczak said the gathering was organized and respectful.

“Right at 10:20, we went back inside. I’m really proud of the maturity of my peers,” she said. “Everyone was sharing their opinions and thoughts, which is a beautiful thing.”

