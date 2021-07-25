Students build e-waste shed at regional landfill to collect recyclables

A new wooden shed at the R-Board’s Regional Landfill will serve as Stafford County’s central e-waste drop-off site, where middle school students will help recycle discarded electronic items to raise money for county residents in need.
“All the money that’s raised, 100 percent of it, has to go back to the community,” said Fred Cannon, a member of the Aquia Evening Lions Club at Aquia Harbour. “That’s the way the Lions operate. That’s the way the Leos operate, too.”
Cannon said Leo Club members are all “Lions in training,” each committed to serving and giving back the community.
Under the watchful eye of Cannon last Wednesday, Leo Club members from Stafford Middle School constructed an 8-by-10-foot shed kit near the recycling bins at Stafford’s landfill on Eskimo Hill Road. Now it’s ready to accept e-waste items for drop-off, including computers, phones, toner cartridges and cable.
“Before, they would contact us and we’d make arrangements to pick it up,” said Cannon, who manages the student recycling efforts. “Now, we have a central location.”
Leo Club members volunteering at the e-waste shed will separate the good from the bad, then ship what is valuable to local recyclers or purchasers who return the money directly to the community.
“We send [recyclables] to a recycler who has an account directly to SERVE,” said Cannon. “The kids never see the money.”
Last Christmas, the Leo Club provided community service to about 40 Stafford families when they used e-waste proceeds to prepare holiday meals through SERVE, a Stafford nonprofit that assists families in financial crisis. Leos have also used e-waste recycling revenue to purchase pet food and other supplies for the county’s animal shelter.
Cannon said toner cartridges are among the big money-makers for the group.
“They pay us for those shells,” said Cannon. “The Staples, Office Max brands are actually recycled toner cartridges. The cartridge shells are refilled and repackaged for resale.”
Leos also send discarded laptops to be wiped clean to Department of Defense standards, before being refurbished by school computer clubs and issued to students who cannot afford their own computer.
The shed being assembled Wednesday was purchased with proceeds from a Leo Club e-waste recycling event last month.
“Plus, some toner cartridges were donated from local retailers that netted an additional $1,800,” said Cannon. “We’ve been able to fund the whole $2,800 for the shed in a month and a half.”
Children ages 13 and older are eligible to join the Leo. Call 412/889-7950 for more information.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438