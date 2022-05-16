Students from Fauquier County's Southeastern Alternative School visit city comics store

Most people wouldn’t think of a comic book store and a video arcade as likely destinations for a school field trip—but they’re exactly the kind of out-of-the-box learning opportunities that Fauquier County’s Southeastern Alternative School seeks to provide for its students.

Students from the school, which is part of Fauquier County Public Schools and serves grades 7 to 12, visited Gateway Comics and Toys and Reclaim Arcade in Fredericksburg in small groups this spring to learn about how to channel a passion into a business.

“A lot of what we do is not about the textbook, but about life skills in the real world,” said Sandy Ritchie, art teacher and 20-year veteran of Southeastern.

Gateway Comics and Toys is a local family-owned business, first established by Ed Sanderson and now owned by his daughter, Olivia, that started in a small storefront in Gateway Village shopping center off State Route 3 in Fredericksburg.

Last year, the business moved into a larger space formerly occupied by Tuesday Morning in the same shopping center, where it also hosts regular events and seasonal reading programs.

On a recent Wednesday, Charlie McElvy, a Fredericksburg-area resident and creator of the comic book series “Spider-Squirrel,” talked with the Southeastern students about his life as a comics fan and his current “dream project” and showed them around the store.

“Comics are a business,” McElvy told the students. “They’re also one of our earliest forms of communication. And comics are a community.”

McElvy shared his story of a nomadic childhood spent living with different family members.

“I went to five different elementary schools between grades K and 5,” he said. “I had to make friends fast because I knew that six months later, I’d be leaving. So really, my first consistent friends were comic book characters.”

The stories and characters he loved stayed with him to adulthood and informed “Spider-Squirrel,” a quasi-autobiographical comic that follows the title character and his friend Trash Panda through random hijinks.

The art on two recent covers features Fredericksburg restaurants Benny Vitali’s and Juan More Taco. McElvy is donating the proceeds from sales of that edition to Juan More Taco’s 504 Project, which delivers meals to Fredericksburg’s elderly population.

“Comic books are feeding people,” McElvy told the students.

In another example of how comic books foster community, McElvy shared with the students that he can’t actually draw, so he works with several other artists to bring his designs to life.

He also creates community within the comic book world by inviting the writers of other comic series to place Spider-Squirrel in their own worlds.

“Humans are meant to work and live in community,” McElvy said. “I wanted to build a book based on not just me, but on the community. And I wanted to show my kids that you can operate in a community and not be focused on your own success.”

McElvy said that while his childhood was itinerant, he always knew “what it feels like to be cared for by the community” and he wants to help build that community and encourage others to access it.

That’s also Southeastern’s goal, Ritchie said.

“We try to get [our students] out into the real world so the real world can see them,” she said, explaining that there can be a stigma attached to Southeastern’s students.

Students apply and are selected to the program after being referred by other teachers and they can also self-refer, Ritchie said. There are 62 students in the school.

They are students who need “more of a hands-on approach to education” and benefit from smaller class sizes, English teacher Joe Rummel said.

Rummel, a 2009 graduate of Fauquier County schools, said he’s not interested in teaching anywhere other than Southeastern. He compared his students to pit bulls, which sometimes carry a reputation for being aggressive.

“But they can be the best pets when given the right kind of teaching,” Rummel said.

Each year, classes at Southeastern are centered around a certain theme. This year’s theme is “What is my legacy?”

“It can be an abstract concept for them, but everybody’s got a story to tell and we help them figure it out,” Rummel said.

In addition to visiting Gateway, the students stopped in at Reclaim Arcade to learn about how that business grew from a single pinball machine to a “unique vintage-modern” arcade with more than 75 games and a special event space.

Also this spring, Southeastern students took field trips to McKay Used Books in Manassas, the Udvar–Hazy Center of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and Verdun outdoor adventure park in Culpeper.

Southeastern junior Ethan Hankins said the field trips introduce him to “other people’s perspectives on life.”

“I get to hear how life has treated them and maybe make new friends,” he said.

